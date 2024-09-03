Rouge River Farms to Acquire True North Farms

CLEWISTON, FLORIDA – Rouge River Farms announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire True North Farms, a grower agent serving wholesale and retail markets.

Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Fresh produce plays an important role in our society – providing high quality jobs and healthy food alternatives – and as the market continues to grow, Rouge River Farms aspires to lead the market and increase accessibility and availability of a broad range of high quality, healthy products.

Founded in 1987 by brothers, Richard and Robert Reesor, Rouge River Farms has grown steadily to become a leading industry player, while focusing on quality and service.

“Rouge River Farms is committed to investing in growth that benefits our stakeholder ecosystem and improves the quality of life for consumers, customers, suppliers and employees, and we believe True North Farms is a perfect fit” said Rouge River President Robert Reesor.

Jason Wyatt, Founder and CEO of True North Farms shared that “Rouge River Farms is a well-established leader in our industry, and we’re excited to join the Rouge River Farms team. We believe they are the perfect partner to join as we share common values and a passion for exceeding customer expectations”

The transaction is expected to close in Q3, 2024.

About Rouge River Farms

Rouge River Farms (BB# 164770) is a leading grower, packer and marketer of farm fresh produce with operations in the USA and Canada. In addition to providing retailer branded products, Rouge River Farms markets under the Rouge River Farms and Roy Boy labels with a simple mission to provide high-quality, accessible, produce. Rouge River Farms is a partnership of US Sugar and Richard and Robert Reesor.