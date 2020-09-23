S. Katzman Produce Awards $ 10,000 in Scholarships to NYC Students

On August 4, 2020, NYC-based leading produce wholesaler/distributor S. Katzman Produce honored the recipients of its fourth annual S. Katzman Produce Scholarship Program, which provides students with financial and mentorship resources to contribute to their college education.

While the annual event typically takes place at an in-person dinner, this year the S. Katzman Produce team instead honored the scholarship winners in true 2020 fashion, with none other than a celebratory Zoom call.

“One of my favorite parts of each year is meeting our scholarship winners at our annual awards dinner,” said Stephen Katzman, Owner and President of S. Katzman Produce. “I have to say, I’m still getting used to Zoom, but I was blown away meeting this year’s recipients. I’m inspired by their ambition to make a positive impact in the world. This year’s winners are pursuing important fields of study like medicine, law, engineering, and the arts. It’s an honor to be part of their journey and to support the great work they’re doing.”

The annual S. Katzman Produce Scholarship Program awards scholarships to high school and college students who exhibit exemplary academic achievements. It’s offered to children of S. Katzman Produce employees, as one of the ways the family-owned and led company gives back to its employees and their families.

This year, individual scholarships of $2,000 were awarded to five recipients:

Mikayla Marcus

Madison Rosado

John Linaris

Ana Mejia

Francisco Mejia

The S. Katzman Produce Scholarship Program is just one of the many ways that S. Katzman Produce supports children in the NYC community. The produce wholesaler/distributor has partnered with non-profit youth organization DREAM since 2017, donates over one million pounds of fresh produce each year to families in need and hosts an annual summer day for its 375+ employees and their families.

“Family is integral to our business, and as a third-generation family business owner, I see it as part of my responsibility to help children in our community,” said Katzman. “Whether it’s through providing access to fresh fruits and vegetables, education or youth programs, I want to help children build healthy, positive habits early on so they have every opportunity available to them to succeed.”

###

About S. Katzman Produce

S. Katzman Produce is a leading wholesaler/distributor based out of NYC. A family business with 100+ years of partnership with its valued suppliers and customers, S. Katzman Produce is SQF-certified and provides a full range of fruits, vegetables, berries, specialties, merchandising services, and offerings throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.katzmanproduce.com.