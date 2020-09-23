S. Katzman Produce Awards $ 10,000 in Scholarships to NYC Students

S. Katzman Produce Produce September 23, 2020

On August 4, 2020, NYC-based leading produce wholesaler/distributor S. Katzman Produce honored the recipients of its fourth annual S. Katzman Produce Scholarship Program, which provides students with financial and mentorship resources to contribute to their college education.

While the annual event typically takes place at an in-person dinner, this year the S. Katzman Produce team instead honored the scholarship winners in true 2020 fashion, with none other than a celebratory Zoom call.

“One of my favorite parts of each year is meeting our scholarship winners at our annual awards dinner,” said Stephen Katzman, Owner and President of S. Katzman Produce. “I have to say, I’m still getting used to Zoom, but I was blown away meeting this year’s recipients. I’m inspired by their ambition to make a positive impact in the world. This year’s winners are pursuing important fields of study like medicine, law, engineering, and the arts. It’s an honor to be part of their journey and to support the great work they’re doing.”

The annual S. Katzman Produce Scholarship Program awards scholarships to high school and college students who exhibit exemplary academic achievements. It’s offered to children of S. Katzman Produce employees, as one of the ways the family-owned and led company gives back to its employees and their families.  

This year, individual scholarships of $2,000 were awarded to five recipients:

  • Mikayla Marcus
  • Madison Rosado
  • John Linaris
  • Ana Mejia
  • Francisco Mejia

The S. Katzman Produce Scholarship Program is just one of the many ways that S. Katzman Produce supports children in the NYC community. The produce wholesaler/distributor has partnered with non-profit youth organization DREAM since 2017, donates over one million pounds of fresh produce each year to families in need and hosts an annual summer day for its 375+ employees and their families.

“Family is integral to our business, and as a third-generation family business owner, I see it as part of my responsibility to help children in our community,” said Katzman. “Whether it’s through providing access to fresh fruits and vegetables, education or youth programs, I want to help children build healthy, positive habits early on so they have every opportunity available to them to succeed.”

###

About S. Katzman Produce

S. Katzman Produce is a leading wholesaler/distributor based out of NYC. A family business with 100+ years of partnership with its valued suppliers and customers, S. Katzman Produce is SQF-certified and provides a full range of fruits, vegetables, berries, specialties, merchandising services, and offerings throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.katzmanproduce.com.

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Eight Aspiring Culinary Students Join the US Foods Scholars Program

November 7, 2019 US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today the newest class of culinary students receiving US Foods Scholars awards. Eight students from cities across the country were each awarded a scholarship of up to $20,000 to help them pursue an education in the culinary arts and enter the restaurant industry.

Produce

Taylor Farms Invests in the Future Through Annual Scholarship Program

July 9, 2019 Taylor Farms

Taylor Farms recently hosted employees and their families at its annual Scholarship Luncheon, where 20 new students were presented with college scholarships. To date, Taylor Farms has awarded over one million dollars in scholarship funds to more than one hundred outstanding recipients pursuing higher education at a 4-year university or graduate program, with $100,000 being awarded solely to this year’s new recipients.