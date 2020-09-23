Wonderful Pistachios Continues to Lead in Plant Protein With New Educational Virtual Seminar

LOS ANGELES – Wonderful® Pistachios, a leader in championing whole-food plantbased protein, will host a virtual seminar to further educate the nutrition community about plant protein on Friday, October 9, 2020. The event will feature two separate 60-minute educational sessions: the first, held from 9:30–10:30 a.m. PT, will be dedicated to registered dietitians in nutrition education, and the second, held from and 11:00 a.m.–noon PT, will be tailored to sales executives, retailer partners, and supermarket retail dietitians.

Led by Christopher Gardner, PhD, Professor of Medicine at Stanford University, a leading nutrition scientist and respected voice on this topic, the plant protein seminar will cover an array of topics, including new approaches to defining protein quality, protein intake trends versus needs, the ideal balance of plant protein and animal protein, feasible ways to increase plant protein intake, an in-depth look at the protein in pistachios, and how Wonderful Pistachios can continue to support the nutrition and retail communities.

“Research shows consumers are looking for ways to incorporate more protein into their diet and we’re thrilled to be hosting this virtual seminar to discuss how eating plants can help meet those protein goals,” said Adam Cooper, senior vice president of Marketing, The Wonderful Company. “We’re here to continue supporting the nutrition community and we’re proud of this latest step on that journey.”

“I’m pleased to participate in the program put together by Wonderful Pistachios, and I’m excited to have the opportunity to present and discuss some of my research on protein with a broad group of nutrition professionals during this educational event,” said Christopher Gardner, PhD, Professor of Medicine, Stanford Prevention Research Center.

As a champion for the movement, Wonderful Pistachios made its foray into plant protein education in April 2019 with its debut Plant-Based Nutrition Leadership Symposium which gathered the nation’s foremost plant-based nutrition experts to discuss emerging trends on the topic, including plant-based nutrition science and culinary applications.

“The popularity of plant-based eating is more than a trend, it’s here to stay with Wonderful Pistachios at the forefront of this important public health movement,” said Maggie Moon, MS, RD, senior director, Nutrition Communications, The Wonderful Company. “This seminar will provide the opportunity to reach a wide group of nutrition professionals and educate retailers and dietitians on the value of plant protein and how snacking on Wonderful Pistachios fits into any healthy meal plan.”

Interest in increasing protein intake continues to rise every year while people are also interested in reducing the amount of meat they eat. That said, it comes as no surprise that Google online searches in the U.S. for “plant-based protein” have quadrupled over recent years, and as more people seek alternate options for protein, Wonderful Pistachios sets itself apart from other snacks because it contains six grams of plant protein per serving.

Those interested in attending the seminar may sign up for free by registering online by October 2, 2020.

Attendees who register by September 25, 2020 will be automatically entered to win a swag bag. Registered dietitians will receive 1 CPEU (Continuing Professional Education Unit) for completing the seminar.

