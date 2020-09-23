85% of Americans Say They’re Paying More For Groceries During the Pandemic

A new study by C+R Research confirms what most Americans already knew: shoppers are paying more at the grocery store during the pandemic.

The market research firm found that 85% of 2,040 Americans surveyed have been shelling out more for groceries in recent months. And while prices for food have increased across the board — including for milk, eggs, fruit, and fish — the cost of meat has soared above the rest.

Nearly 70% of survey respondents said they are currently paying more for meat compared to before the pandemic. Of the different kinds of meats, beef has witnessed the greatest price increase, at 10.3%. Early on in the pandemic, a major meat production breakdown caused by coronavirus outbreaks at meatpacking plants resulted in a supply shortage at grocery stores and restaurants alike.

