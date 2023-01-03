Saborea Uno Hoy Leverages Latest Research to Elevate Value and Help Sustain Purchase Levels of Avocados Amongst Key U.S. Hispanic Consumers

Hass Avocado Board Produce January 3, 2023


Customized for Hispanic consumers, Aguacates Frescos – Saborea Uno Hoy® (SUH) is a leading, culturally relevant source of the healthiest reasons and tastiest ways to enjoy fresh avocados. Research shows the Hispanic population is influential and in fact, made up more than half of total U.S. population growth over the past decade.1 With nearly all (90%) buying avocados and purchase levels skewing higher among those retaining traditional behavior and beliefs, ongoing culturally-relevant programs and bilingual content from SUH are key to sustaining consumption among this key audience.

Most recently, SUH led a bilingual campaign to empower families to engage in conversation around the dining table about health issues specific to Hispanics and the role of nutrition. The program worked to elevate the value of avocado by leveraging new research, SUH’s expert spokesperson, influencers and a fun downloadable resource. Key elements included:

  • Recently published research funded by the Avocado Nutrition Center supporting the role of fresh avocados combined with nutrition education to help support weight management, while reducing the overconsumption of saturated fat and sodium for Hispanic families.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Hass Avocado Board

Related Articles

Produce

Mission Produce Appoints New President & Chief Operating Officer

Mission Produce Produce May 6, 2022

Mission Produce, Inc., the world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados with additional offerings in mangos, today announced it has named Timothy Bulow as President and Chief Operating Officer, effective no later than August 1, 2022. Mission’s Founder Steve Barnard will continue to serve in his role as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors.

Produce

Hass Avocados Remain a Holiday Favorite

Hass Avocado Board Produce December 21, 2021

The Hass Avocado Board’s (HAB) recently published holiday retail recap reported sales volume and dollars for Father’s Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day totaling a combined 131.4 million units and $153 million in retail sales as the fruit remains an important part of each holiday’s celebrations. Sales of fresh Hass avocados continue to remain above pre-pandemic levels of 2019, while year-over-year sales and volume have softened in comparison to the produce sales boom during the start of the pandemic.