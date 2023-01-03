Saborea Uno Hoy Leverages Latest Research to Elevate Value and Help Sustain Purchase Levels of Avocados Amongst Key U.S. Hispanic Consumers



Customized for Hispanic consumers, Aguacates Frescos – Saborea Uno Hoy® (SUH) is a leading, culturally relevant source of the healthiest reasons and tastiest ways to enjoy fresh avocados. Research shows the Hispanic population is influential and in fact, made up more than half of total U.S. population growth over the past decade.1 With nearly all (90%) buying avocados and purchase levels skewing higher among those retaining traditional behavior and beliefs, ongoing culturally-relevant programs and bilingual content from SUH are key to sustaining consumption among this key audience.

Most recently, SUH led a bilingual campaign to empower families to engage in conversation around the dining table about health issues specific to Hispanics and the role of nutrition. The program worked to elevate the value of avocado by leveraging new research, SUH’s expert spokesperson, influencers and a fun downloadable resource. Key elements included:

Recently published research funded by the Avocado Nutrition Center supporting the role of fresh avocados combined with nutrition education to help support weight management, while reducing the overconsumption of saturated fat and sodium for Hispanic families.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Hass Avocado Board