SEPC Announces 2023 Member Scholarship Recipients

Millen, GA – The Southeast Produce Council is pleased to announce this year’s SEPC Member Scholarship recipients. They are proud to award 43 scholarships ($64,500) in 2023 thanks to the dedication of their members.

Scholarships are awarded to applicants who meet the application criteria of having a parent or grandparent who is a corporate member in good standing with the SEPC and has personally attended at least one SEPC event within the last (12) twelve months. Additionally, applicants must be enrolled as a full-time student with a minimum of 12 semester hours. Applicants are then able to submit the necessary paperwork, including an essay, to be reviewed by members of the SEPC Scholarship Committee.

2023 Essay Topic:

Since you are applying for the SEPC Member Scholarship, you already have a connection through your family/our members within the produce industry, and we hope that connection is strengthened in the coming years as you determine your career path(s) and become the changemakers of your generation. Our overarching theme for this year is Inspiring Innovation Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow. Considering the issues of food waste as a major factor in sustainability, here is this year’s topic:

Where have you seen or experienced food waste in your life – farm, grocery, restaurants, school, home, etc.? What are some innovative solutions to reducing or preventing food waste? Do you think even the smallest of ideas can be scaled for a global solution?

SEPC Member Scholarship recipients receive one $1,500 scholarship annually. Past recipients are eligible; however, they must have maintained a 3.0 GPA, and first preference is given to new applicants.

Congratulations to the 43 recipients of the 2023 SEPC Member Scholarship:

Recipient NameMember NameMember Company
Kade AdamsKerry AdamsRouses Markets
Kayelyn AustinGarry BergstromSoutheast Produce Council
Gary E. BakerGary BakerMerchants Distributors, LLC
Colton BartonJill BartonJim Rash Inc
Austin BelknapBlake BelknapRainier Fruit Company
Kennedy BelknapBlake BelknapRainier Fruit Company
Kordelia BergstromGarry BergstromSoutheast Produce Council
Bryan BiedermanBryan BiedermanScotlynn Sweet Pac Growers
Ani BrownKohl BrownHarvest Fresh Partners
Sebastian CiminoJaime CiminoAlways Fresh Farms
Lillian DavisDan DavisStarr Ranch Growers
Marco Di LaudoDino Di LaudoTopline Farms
Tahlia DilaudoDino DilaudoTopline Farms
Conner EdmondsonTim EdmondsonEdmondson Farms
Joshua EubanksAllen EubanksEubanks Produce Inc.
Douglas FordKent FordTaylor Farms
Maxwell FuehrerMilton FuehrerMichigan Fresh Marketing
Michael FuehrerMilton FuehrerMichigan Fresh Marketing
Ellen HendrixKevin HendrixHendrix Produce
Morgan JennyBrian JennyB&W Quality Growers
Lindsey KastensmidtMatthew KastensmidtTom Lange, Inc
Isabella LottSloan LottBland Farms
Gabrielle MatejowskySarah MatejowskySunkist Grower Inc
Charlotte MinervaMichael MinervaVillage Farms
Kaylee NelsenSean NelsenFowler Packing
Alexis OlsenMelissa OlsenUS Foods
Claire PaivarintaHarold PaivarintaRed Sun Farms
Olin PaivarintaHarold PaivarintaRed Sun Farms
Matheson ParkerBrandon ParkerShuman Farms
Haley PilcherAlison PilcherCoastline Family Farms
Lowri RichardsGini RichardsMonterey Mushrooms
Peyton RudmanShawn RudmanGulfstream Produce
Steven ShawTracy ShawHealthy Family Project
Hudson SherrodDavid SherrodSoutheast Produce Council
Mason ShumanMark ShumanShuman Farms
Brittany St GeorgeKimberly St GeorgeDole Food Company
Riley St GeorgeKimberly St GeorgeDole Food Company
Sophia TannerMatthew TannerPacific Trellis Fruit
Kasey TiptonMike TiptonSchnucks
Charles WhiteJohnny WhiteShuman Farms
Avery WhiteJohnny WhiteShuman Farms
Madison WingRick EstessRPE
Kylie WynneJadey WynneUS Foods

Thank you to all SEPC Member Scholarship applicants!

Visit SEPC’s website for more information about the SEPC Member Scholarship and others.

About Southeast Produce Council

The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) sprouted in 1999 when a shared vision for cultivating a nonprofit Southeastern-based produce organization was planted. From the first formal meeting of the SEPC where 100 agriculture, retail, and foodservice professionals gathered, we’ve flourished into a vibrant and innovative organization of over 4,000 industry professionals who reap the benefits of harvesting quality experiences guaranteed to increase the value of their membership. As with farmland, a well-cultivated industry can last for generations, and today, we continue to grow at a steady pace thanks to a broad range of backgrounds and expertise from people like you, creating a more bountiful tomorrow.

Learn the benefits of SEPC membership at seproducecouncil.com.

