Allen Lund Company’s Nick Schiavo Selected for the 2023 FPFC Apprentice Program

The Allen Lund Company is pleased to announce the selection of Nick Schiavo, from the ALC Los Angeles office, as part of the 2023 Fresh Produce & Floral Council’s Apprentice Program.

In its 10th year, the FPFC Apprentice Program develops participants to take on leadership roles in their career. The 2023 program members participate in education sessions, facility and field tours, and group and team-building projects. In addition, each member is paired with a mentor to help with their career development and networking.

Schiavo has been in the logistics industry for four years, working at other 3PL companies before joining the Allen Lund Company in June 2022 as a Transportation Broker. In college, he studied Secondary Education and enjoyed learning how to teach and convey information in different ways.

ALC Los Angeles Manager, Jeremy McGovern stated, “We are excited for Nick’s participation in the FPFC Apprentice Program this year. He has eagerly embraced the learning opportunities provided by the program and is actively engaged in various activities and workshops. We are very grateful to the FPFC and all of the individuals who work so hard in order to make this program a success.”

Reflecting on his experience, Nick said, “I’m very excited to be a part of the 2023 FPFC apprenticeship program. In a short amount of time I’ve already found that the relationships formed here will be ones that I carry with me and lean on throughout my career. This program is very well rounded and I’m excited to learn from some of the industry’s experts.”

About Allen Lund Company:

Specializing as a national third-party transportation broker with nationwide offices and over 700 employees and the Allen Lund Company works with shippers and carriers across the nation to arrange dry, refrigerated (specializing in produce), and flatbed freight. ALC manages over 500,000 loads a year and was designated by Transport Topics in 2023 as the 16th Top Freight Brokerage Firm. Additionally, the Allen Lund Company has a logistics and software division, ALC Logistics, ranked 46th in Transport Topics 2023 list of Top 100 Logistics Companies and an International Division licensed by the FMC as an OTI-NVOCC #019872NF. If you are interested in joining the Allen Lund Company team, please click here.

Established in 1976, the Allen Lund Company has been included in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies for 2022. Other awards in 2022 include a Top Software and Technology award from Food Logistics, recognition as a Top Food Chain Provider by Food Shippers of America, a Bronze EcoVadis Sustainability rating, and a Bestie Award for Best Philanthropic Initiatives. ALC was named by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the best places to work in Los Angeles for 2021. Additionally, ALC was recognized by Food Logistics magazine as a 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider for TransKool Solutions, Logistics Tech Outlook for our software division ALC Logistics as a 2018 Top 10 Freight Management Solution Providers, and named to the 2018 Food Logistics’ Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list. ALC has also received the TIA 3PL Samaritan Award and NASTC (National Association of Small Trucking Companies) named Allen Lund Company Best Broker of the Year. More information is available at allenlund.com