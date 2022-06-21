SEPC Announces Recipients of Inaugural Fresh Chefs Scholarship

Millen, GA – The Southeast Produce Council is proud to announce the recipients of its newest scholarship program – SEPC Fresh Chefs.

Mya Campbell

Kristin Feliciano

Rebecca Martinez

Each of these three recipients will receive one (1) $1,500 scholarship towards their educational goals for the upcoming year. In addition to the scholarship funds, each recipient will also be invited to attend SEPC’s Southern Innovations conference & expo, September 22nd – 24th, 2022. The SEPC will cover hotel and travel expenses to the event and will also provide an SEPC Fresh Chefs jacket for each recipient. At Southern Innovations, the scholarship recipients will have the opportunity to network with hundreds of produce industry grower/shipper members as well as the nation’s leading retailers and foodservice distributors.

“On behalf of the Southeast Produce Council, I would like to congratulate these recipients of our inaugural SEPC Fresh Chefs scholarship. The quality of these applicants is truly something to celebrate, and we are excited to be able to provide this opportunity for them, including their invitation to join us at Southern Innovations where we’ll introduce them to key innovators within the produce industry.”

Stanley Trout, SEPC Board Member and Foodservice Committee Chairman, IPC

This innovative program is open annually to any fulltime college or secondary education student pursuing a degree in culinary arts or restaurant management.

“We are excited to welcome the inaugural class of the SEPC Fresh Chefs scholarship program. By awarding these future chefs with much-needed scholarship funds, we hope to promote the benefits of adding more produce to our diets for future generations. We want to congratulate them on their hard work and wish them continued success.”

David Sherrod, SEPC President & CEO

For more information on SEPC Fresh Chefs or other SEPC educational programs and scholarships, visit https://seproducecouncil.com/education/.

About Southeast Produce Council

The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) is a member-driven, non-profit association of more than 3,000 leaders from all facets of the produce industry. It was formed more than 20 years ago to promote the value of fresh fruits and vegetables in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Virginia through networking, innovation, community, and education. Today, SEPC is a thriving organization that continues to share and pursue its vision, mission, values, and goals. Learn more by visiting www.seproducecouncil.com.