Lori Anne Peaches Now Available

RIDGE SPRING, SC – Lori Anne Peaches are now available at select retailers nationwide. The varieties that make up the Lori Anne Peach brand are chosen for flavor and are the absolute best of the best fruit grown at Titan Farms. These delicious peaches are so juicy and delectable; you will find yourself running to the store to get more! Shoppers can find Lori Anne Peaches at Harp, Central Market, Lunds & Byerlys, Wegman’s and Rouses. Throughout the month of July, Lori Anne Carr will carry on the tradition of in-store demos at select retailer locations in Minnesota and Texas.

“Every year, I look forward to traveling to select retail locations and sharing the Lori Anne Peach story,” Lori Anne Carr, Co-Owner. “Our premium peaches hold a special place in my heart. Each bite brings back fond memories of summers shared with family and friends. Having the opportunity to share this message in person along with storage tips and my personal favorite recipes is truly a pleasure.”

For more than ten years, Titan Farms has grown a beautiful peach-like none other named the Lori Anne Peach. Grown by Chalmers and Lori Anne Carr, this peach is so special that Chalmers could not think of a better name than that of his beloved wife. College sweethearts, partners in life and business, they have produced this ripe, consistently tasty peach with just enough fuzz – a special peach that brings back memories of Southern summer days passed, and lazy days shared with family while a warm homemade peach cobbler cools on the kitchen counter. These peaches receive a lot of tender loving care—ripened by humid South Carolina nights, harvested by hand, and carefully selected for packing—giving Lori Anne’s Peaches that special flavor – just how a peach should taste: the perfect marriage between ripeness and flavor.

“A peach so special I named it after my wife.” – Chalmers Carr, President and CEO “We take pride in carefully selecting each Lori Anne Peach by hand to ensure you are getting the best possible eating experience. Only the top 20 percent of our entire peach crop will make the cut to be a Lori Anne Peach and I invite you to give them a try.”

To learn more about Titan Farms check out their website: http://titanfarms.com/

About Titan Farms

Founded in 1999 by Chalmers and Lori Anne Carr, Titan Farms is a premier grower, packer and shipper of fresh peaches and vegetables. With core values focused on producing the highest quality produce in the market, you are sure to take home the freshest produce they have available. Today, Titan Farms is the largest peach grower on the east coast, with over 6,200 acres of peaches, 600 acres of bell peppers, 1,000 acres of broccoli and 36 acres of eggplant. Titan Farms is a family-run operation, including long-time employees who have become part of their Titan family.