Service Enhancement from Brooklyn to the Caribbean and Central America

Seaboard Marine is pleased to announce enhanced transit times from Brooklyn to Central America, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. The improved transit times result from a new Thursday departure to provide better connectivity for the benefit of our customers. As of December 1, transit times to key Central American destinations like El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua are now several days faster.

Angel Morrobel, Seaboard Marine Vice President – North Atlantic, said, “Our improved service from Brooklyn to key markets in the Caribbean and Central America caters to exporters along the U.S. east coast shipping a variety of dry and refrigerated cargo. Shippers will benefit from enhanced speed to market, increased efficiency, and valued savings.”

