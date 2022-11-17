Service Enhancement from Brooklyn to the Caribbean and Central America

Seaboard Marine Produce November 17, 2022

Seaboard Marine is pleased to announce enhanced transit times from Brooklyn to Central America, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. The improved transit times result from a new Thursday departure to provide better connectivity for the benefit of our customers. As of December 1, transit times to key Central American destinations like El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua are now several days faster.

Angel Morrobel, Seaboard Marine Vice President – North Atlantic, said, “Our improved service from Brooklyn to key markets in the Caribbean and Central America caters to exporters along the U.S. east coast shipping a variety of dry and refrigerated cargo. Shippers will benefit from enhanced speed to market, increased efficiency, and valued savings.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Seaboard Marine

Related Articles

Seafood

CFIA Notice to the Fish and Seafood Industry – Export to the European Union (EU)

Canadian Food Inspection Agency Seafood January 10, 2022

Effective January 15, 2022, exporters for commercial food and animal commodities destined for the European Union (EU) will be required to use updated export certificates, which contain new and more complex animal health requirements. In addition, as a result of the new EU requirements, advanced requests for export certification of each shipment prior to export will be required for live and fresh seafood leaving for the EU on, and after, January 15, 2022.