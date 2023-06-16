Setton Farms and Tajín collaborate on New Chili Lime Seasoned Pistachio Kernels

Terra Bella, CA – Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella, Inc., the nation’s second-largest pistachio grower and processor, is proud to announce a partnership with Tajín® to introduce Tajín® Chili & Lime Seasoned Pistachio Kernels. Tajín®, the #1 brand in the chili-powder in the US, is the much-awaited addition to Setton’s award-winning line of seasoned pistachio kernels. Tajín® is one of the most versatile and loved spices, a unique combination of chili peppers, lime, and sea salt, which blends perfectly with the delicious taste and high-nutrient value of Setton’s premium pistachios. This healthy and flavorful snack will be available nationwide in retail chains, independent markets, and online stores.

“Our partnership with Tajín® inspired us to take our premium pistachios to the next level as Tajín® has boosted produce sales by 46% when displayed together,” said Setton Farms Executive Vice President Joseph Setton. “Our team worked hard to get the right balance of Tajín’s® flavor without overpowering the delicate taste of our premium quality pistachios.”

The Setton Farms Dry Roasted Seasoned Kernel line allows consumers to enjoy pistachios in various award-winning seasonings without the hassle of shells. Pistachio kernels are a fantastic snack and a complete protein, containing all nine essential amino acids the body needs. In addition, their antioxidant content rivals blueberries, cranberries, pomegranates, and red wine.

“We are thrilled to partner with Setton Farms to bring the irresistible flavor combination of Tajín® and pistachios to snack lovers nationwide,” said Haydee Fernández, Director of Alliances for Tajin Corporation. “The zesty, mildly spicy flavors of Tajín’s® perfectly complement the premium quality of Setton’s pistachios, creating a smart-snack experience that is truly one-of-a-kind.”

Setton’s entire line of seasoned kernels is bursting with all-natural seasoning, is Kosher, Certified Gluten Free, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Vegan. It is available in 5-ounce and 20-ounce resealable bags. Retailers can benefit from Setton’s exclusive Tajín® branded floor display, which ships preloaded and can be placed anywhere.

About Setton Farms:

Setton Farms, the second largest pistachio grower-processor in the United States, is a family-owned and operated brand located in the heart of Central Valley, California since 1986. Highly regarded as “America’s Best Tasting Pistachios,” and widely recognized for its superior quality and tradition of excellence, Setton Farms grows, harvests, processes and manufactures pistachios using renewable energy, eco-friendly practices, and proprietary techniques. Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella, Inc. offers an established line of premium in-shell and kernel pistachio products that are Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten-Free, Organic, and Kosher, while a select variety features the AHA Heart-Check mark. Setton provides pistachios to more than 60 foreign markets worldwide and distributes to wholesalers and retailers throughout the United States. For more information, visit settonfarms.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.

About Tajín:

Industrias Tajín is a Mexican-owned company and market leader in both Mexico and the United States in the chili powder category, in addition to being one of the most important brands in the production and commercialization of products derived from chili worldwide. Today, it has a presence in more than 65 countries around the world. Tajín was founded in 1985, surprising consumers with the perfect blend of mild chili peppers, lime, and sea salt. In 1993, Tajín made its first export to the United States and Tajín International Corporation was established in Houston, TX, from where all commercial activity of the brand in the U.S. is managed. The brand arrived in Central American and European markets in 2006. For more information visit www.tajin.com.