Mind Blown Plant-Based Seafood Co. and PLNT Burger Partner to Launch “New Bay” Plant-Based Crab Cake Sandwich LTO

GWYNN’S ISLAND, Va.— Mind Blown by The Plant Based Seafood Co. (“Mind Blown”), the nation’s leading plant-based seafood brand and PLNT Burger, Celebrity Chef Spike Mendelsohn’s plant-based, fast casual burger chain, are thrilled to announce their partnership with the launch of a limited-time-offer (LTO) of the “New Bay Crab Cake Sandwich” this Summer.

The LTO will be available exclusively at PLNT Burger’s 7 DMV (DC, Maryland and Virginia) locations from June 1st until Labor Day weekend 2023. Mind Blown’s Maryland-Style Plant Based Crab Cake is Packed with 11g of protein and offers the taste and texture of the real thing, all while staying true to Mind Blown’s commitment to offering our oceans some well deserved relief.

“We are thrilled to partner with PLNT Burger to bring our Mind Blown Crab Cake to life in the irresistible New Bay Crab Cake Sandwich!,” said Mind Blown’s CEO, Monica Talbert. “I can’t think of a better partner to launch this LTO with and the timing couldn’t be more perfect ahead of World Ocean Month!”

As part of Mind Blown’s mission to protect the oceans, 1% of profits go to support the restoring of coral reefs worldwide through their partnership with the Coral Restoration Foundation. By indulging in the New Bay Crab Cake sandwich, customers can enjoy a delicious meal while also making a positive impact on the environment.

Chef Spike Mendelsohn is not only an investment partner of Mind Blown by The Plant Based Seafood Co., but also serves as Co-Founder and Culinary Director of PLNT Burger. His involvement in both companies highlights his commitment to creating innovative and sustainable plant-based food options. The New Bay Crab Cake sandwich is the perfect way to showcase the shared values of these innovative companies, and their dedication to quality, taste, and sustainability.

“I’ve been excited about partnering with Mind Blown since I first tasted their shrimp a few years ago,” said Celebrity Chef Spike Mendelsohn. “As a chef, I expect plant-based seafood to taste just as good as traditional, premium quality seafood products before we can showcase them in our restaurants. Given their history in the Chesapeake Bay seafood business, the Mind Blown team clearly shared my vision and has produced some incredibly tasty products! This crab cake is the perfect product for our guests at PLNT Burger. We toss it in classic Old Bay and serve it with crisp, green leaf lettuce to satisfy that summertime craving we all have for fried seafood, but doing it in a way that is healthier for us, and better for our oceans. What better way than a tasty sandwich to celebrate World Ocean Month!”

About PLNT Burger

PLNT Burger is a quick service restaurant concept dedicated to crafting and redefining some of America’s favorite foods. With a focus on juicy, indulgent burgers, soft-serve, savory snacks, and seasonal salads, our mission is to give people the ability to Eat The Change with delicious foods they love and crave. PLNT Burger offerings are free of any animal products, without compromising flavor or experience.

About Mind Blown by The Plant Based Seafood Co.

Mind Blown is an all-female, family-owned company leveraging more than 20 years of experience in creating award-winning seafood products. Located on the Chesapeake Bay, the team of innovative creators now make delicious seafood delicacies made from plants. The Mind Blown lineup currently includes Dusted Shrimp, Dusted Scallops, Coconut Shrimp, Crab Cakes, and new Shelf Stable Sea Scallops. Mind Blown was named Top 300 Impact Companies in the World by Real Leaders in 2023, and their Mind Blown Crab Cakes earned a Vegan Choice Award. One percent of Mind Blown profits goes towards the Coral Restoration Foundation to support its mission of restoring and conserving coral reefs around the world.

