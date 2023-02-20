Can Seafood Made of Plants Boost Interest in Food Alternatives and Reel in Consumers?

It’s coming to a dinner plate near you: seafood that wasn’t fished from the ocean but was designed in a lab. And Toronto startup New School Foods is betting its faux salmon will make a splash in the market for plant-based alternatives.

“What we’re really recreating here is the sensory experience, the texture of salmon,” said Chris Bryson, the company’s founder and CEO.

He said the whole-cut filet is one of the first products of its kind. It was developed with new technology to create muscle fibres made entirely of plants and promises to look and taste like the real thing.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CBC News