Can Seafood Made of Plants Boost Interest in Food Alternatives and Reel in Consumers?

Nisha Patel · CBC News · Seafood February 20, 2023

It’s coming to a dinner plate near you: seafood that wasn’t fished from the ocean but was designed in a lab. And Toronto startup New School Foods is betting its faux salmon will make a splash in the market for plant-based alternatives.

“What we’re really recreating here is the sensory experience, the texture of salmon,” said Chris Bryson, the company’s founder and CEO.

He said the whole-cut filet is one of the first products of its kind. It was developed with new technology to create muscle fibres made entirely of plants and promises to look and taste like the real thing.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CBC News

Related Articles

Seafood

unMEAT Introduces Fish-Free Tuna, the Next Evolution in Plant-Based Food

unMEAT Seafood August 31, 2022

unMEAT, a disruptive plant-based protein brand, announces the launch of its new fish-free tuna via online retailers and select supermarkets across the country. As the next evolution in plant-based foods, unMEAT’s fish-free tuna offers three varieties – Tuna in Sunflower Oil, Tuna in Water and Tuna Hot & Spicy – perfect for flexitarians, vegetarians, vegans or those just looking to add more plant-based foods in their diet.

Seafood

Good Catch Innovative Plant-based Breaded Seafood Line Launches Nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market Stores

Gathered Foods Seafood September 13, 2021

Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch® plant-based seafood, today announced its nationwide launch in Sprouts Farmers Market, the national supermarket chain known for its selection of fresh, natural and organic foods. The healthy grocer now carries the latest product innovations from Good Catch — Plant-Based Breaded Fish Sticks, Plant-Based Breaded Fish Fillets and Plant-Based Breaded Crab Cakes — across 340 stores nationwide.