Trader Joe’s Looks to Release Plant-Based Seafood in Near Future

Trader Joe’s has been releasing vegan and plant-based options at a seemingly rapid-fire pace in the past few years. In fact, the beloved retailer has so many great meatless options that we even dedicated an entire guide to the best vegan products to buy at Trader Joe’s. The company has hit the mark on plant-based substitutes for nearly every kind of animal protein, including turkeyless and beefless patties, Mandarin “chicken” morsels, chickenless crispy tenders, meatless breakfast patties, soy chorizo, and more.

The only protein category that is noticeably vacant in terms of plant-based alternatives is the seafood section. During a recent episode of Trader Joe’s podcast Inside Trader Joe’s, Amy Gaston-Morales, the category manager of Deli, Frozen Meat, Seafood, Meatless, and Fresh Beverage at Trader Joe’s, revealed that the company’s eyes are fixated on tackling seafood.

