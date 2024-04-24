Shuman Farms Celebrates Vidalia Onion Season Start

Grower/shipper reflects on a successful start of the season with partner events

Reidsville, GA – With Vidalia season well underway, Shuman Farms, a leading grower and shipper in the sweet onion industry, is pleased to announce the successful start of the Vidalia onion shipping season, marked by a series of events with partners Food Lion and Royal Food Service.

The Vidalia onion season officially kicked off at 8 a.m. on April 17 with Shuman Farms sending the first shipment from their Cobbtown, Ga. facility. Vidalia onions were shipped to grocery stores and wholesalers throughout the United States and Canada during the first day of availability. Food Lion locations in Vidalia, Statesboro, Metter, and Reidsville, Ga. were among the first to receive their shipments as customers eagerly awaited their arrival, allowing them to claim the distinction of being some of the first in country to purchase a bag.

“When April comes around, consumers are looking forward to seeing Vidalia onions in stores,” said John Shuman, President and CEO of Shuman Farms. “They are as excited as we are to start the season and it was really great to see everyone’s anticipation as the Vidalias hit the shelves.”

To celebrate the day, Shuman Farms partnered with Georgia Southern University (GSU) Athletics to host a season kickoff event at the Food Lion location in Statesboro, Ga. The event featured an array of festivities including appearances by GSU cheerleaders and the university’s mascot, Gus. Attendees also had the chance to participate in a customer giveaway, with prizes ranging from GSU baseball tickets to Food Lion gift cards and exclusive Shuman Farms swag. The presence of Shuman Farms representatives including Shuman, Director of Sales Brandon Parker, and Director of Marketing Adam Brady – all proud GSU alumni – added a personal touch to the celebration.

Further north in Atlanta, Ga., the festivities continued April 18 with Royal Food Service proudly unloading the first truck of Shuman Farms’ Vidalia onions destined for food service. This collaborative effort symbolized both organizations’ joint commitment to providing fresh, high-quality produce to food service establishments throughout the state of Georgia.

“Being a family farm based in Georgia, it is important to us to share our farm-to-table story with consumers in the Southeast U.S.,” Shuman continued. “The event with Royal Food Service showcased our partnership and dedication to delivering excellence at every stage of the supply chain.”

Thanks to ideal weather conditions during the growing period, and the completed acquisition of Generation Farms in the fall of 2023, Shuman Farms is looking forward to a strong Vidalia season that will last until September.

“With the addition of Generation Farms’ assets, we have expanded our Vidalia onion program by 30 percent,” said Shuman. “Furthermore, our packing capabilities have been bolstered, and capital improvements to our existing facilities have increased our storage capacity by nearly 25 percent. These enhancements enable us to continue distributing Vidalia onions through Labor Day, ensuring a steady supply for our partners.”

About Shuman Farms, Inc.

Headquartered in the center of the Vidalia® growing region in Southeast Georgia, Shuman Farms is an industry-leading, year-round grower, packer, and shipper of premium sweet onions. Shuman Farms has been providing high-quality onions to customers across North America for two generations. The family-owned organization is committed to sustainability and innovation, using environmentally friendly farming practices and cutting-edge technology to ensure the best possible product. Learn more about Shuman Farms at shumanfarmsga.com.