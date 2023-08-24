Shuman Farms Announces College Athletics Sponsorships in State of Georgia

Reidsville, GA – Shuman Farms, a leading grower, packer, and shipper of sweet onions, is proud to announce its exclusive partnerships with the University of Georgia (UGA) and Georgia Southern University (GSU) athletic programs. When you’re based in Georgia, you take a few things seriously – sweet onions, good food, and college sports. As the newly named Official Sweet Onion Grower of the Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Southern Eagles, Shuman Farms is looking forward to celebrating college gamedays and all the tailgates and watch parties that come with.

“Being named the Official Sweet Onion for both the University of Georgia and Georgia Southern University athletic programs is a tremendous honor for Shuman Farms,” said John Shuman, CEO of Shuman Farms. “As a family-owned business with deep roots in Georgia, we are thrilled to support these two universities that contribute so much to the southeastern United States. It is important for us to drive education to the next generation of shoppers about healthy eating while promoting sweet onions as an essential ingredient, especially on gameday.”

Renowned for their unique flavor and versatility, sweet onions are no stranger to a gameday menu. Whether it’s crispy fried onion rings at a tailgate, toppings on burgers and hot dogs from the concession stand, or as an ingredient in your favorite dips and appetizers, sweet onions are sure to be the MVP of any lineup.

As the Official Sweet Onion Grower, Shuman Farms will provide a range of promotional activities and engagement opportunities for students, alumni, and fans of UGA and GSU. Additionally, sweet onion-centric recipes and cooking demonstrations will be featured during events on campus, adding a sweet twist to the gameday experience. The Shuman Farms team is looking forward to these opportunities to interact with fellow fans of both athletic programs, share more about their sustainable agriculture operations in Georgia and beyond, and inspire the consumption of fresh produce.

“We are excited to join hands with Shuman Farms as their values align perfectly with our commitment to fostering local partnerships and promoting healthier, sustainable food choices,” said Alan Thomas, Associate Athletic Director – External Operations, University of Georgia Athletic Association. “This partnership will undoubtedly enhance the overall experience for our fans and help us create an unforgettable gameday atmosphere.

Cam Brown, Manager of Business Development for GSU Sports Properties echoed the sentiment, stating, “By teaming up with Shuman Farms, we have a new and unique opportunity to celebrate two things that are the backbone of our local Georgia communities – agriculture and Georgia Southern. We can’t wait to see this partnership come to life on game days this fall and beyond.”

In addition to the sponsorships at each university, Shuman Farms will also be partnering with Ladd McConkey, wide receiver at UGA, Khaleb Hood, wider receiver at GSU, and Davis Brin, quarterback at GSU.

“All three players have shown that grit, determination, and hard work are key ingredients to reaching your goals,” Shuman continued. “We’re looking forward to partnering with these players this season to help us spread the word about Shuman Farm’s sweet onions. It should be an exciting football season for both teams and we are thrilled to be working with them.”

About Shuman Farms, Inc.

Headquartered in the center of the Vidalia® growing region in Southeast Georgia, Shuman Farms is an industry-leading, year-round grower, packer, and shipper of premium sweet onions. Shuman Farms has been providing high-quality onions to customers across North America for two generations. The family-owned organization is committed to sustainability and innovation, using environmentally friendly farming practices and cutting-edge technology to ensure the best possible product. Learn more about Shuman Farms at shumanfarmsga.com.