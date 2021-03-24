Sports Stars Sign-Up For Fyffes Fitness Programme

Irish world boxing champion Kellie Harrington and track and field Olympian, David Gillick have signed up as members of the Fyffes Fit Squad team.

In their new roles, both will conduct a 12-week online fitness programme to encourage children to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle – something Fyffes believes is more important now than ever before.

Created so that teachers and parents can also participate, the Fit Squad series of 20-minute videos are being screened online via the www.fyffesfitsquad.ie website.

In what they call their ‘easy-to-follow videos’, Kellie and David said: “we will demonstrate new workout routines, warm-up exercises and cool-down stretches, while giving tips on overall wellbeing and also revealing our favourite healthy-eating recipes”.

Since its launch three year ago, over 20,000 children have taken part in 345 live Fit Squad sessions held in 29 counties, north and south. This year, a new video will be released every Tuesday and Thursday until school summer holidays begin.

Commenting, Fyffes marketing manager, Emma Hunt-Duffy said: “the involvement of Kellie and David is an endorsement of the standard and quality of fitness exercises included in the multi award-winning Fit Squad programme”.

“For that reason, it is hoped that as many teachers as possible will participate with students as part of their PE class curriculum, and that it will also help parents seeking fun and easy ways to keep their children fit and active at home,” she added.

Last year, Fit Squad went online when schools were forced to close. With hundreds now awaiting visits, Fyffes says it is looking forward to resuming live sessions in schools ‘once it is deemed safe to do so’.