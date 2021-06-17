Spring Born Launches Website

SILT, CO. — Spring Born, an indoor hydroponic farm, announced its website launch this week, highlighting the farm’s sustainable practices, state-of-the-art technology, and product offerings. Gearing up for the company’s August launch, they will offer four introductory varieties available in standard retail and club-pack sizes.

“Our team has been working diligently in preparation for our official kick-off this summer,” says Charles Barr, president. “The announcement of our website is a step forward for customers to learn about our brand, products, and company-wide sustainability initiatives.”

Spring Born’s leafy greens are sustainably grown and undergoing USDA Organic Certification. In a protected indoor space, the company uses less land, water, and emissions to promote a cleaner environment. Spring Born grows and packs their lettuce using hands-free automation at the farm in Silt, Colorado.

“The clean, modern aesthetics of the website design represent how we uniquely position ourselves as a company in the CEA space. Our marketing team choose beautiful vibrant colors and fluid lines to connect our website visitors to the rolling mountains and rivers of Colorado, our vivid greens, and our efficient growing practices,” explains Barr.

Learn more about Spring Born by checking out the website at www.springborn.us

About Spring Born, Inc.

Spring Born hydroponically grows fresh, healthy, quality leafy greens and salad blends in Silt, Colorado. Our indoor climate-controlled production is known for its commitment and sustainable practices that impact our local and surrounding communities. Locally grown and distributed, Spring Born greens are available to customers year-round. Spring Born combines innovative technologies with hardworking, dedicated individuals to cultivate a better eating experience for consumers.