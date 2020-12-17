Pete’s Introduces Hydroponically Greenhouse Grown Packaged Salad Varieties

CARPINTERIA, CA – Pete’s, the California-based produce company specializing in hydroponically grown living lettuce and cress varieties in addition to butter lettuce wrap kits, will debut an innovative and sustainable new line of packaged salad varieties, Greenhouse Fresh, in retail locations in and around the West Coast in early January.

Available in four varieties – Benevolent Butter, Hydro Spring Mix, Indoor Romaine and Nice & Crunchy – Pete’s Greenhouse Fresh offers environmentally-conscious consumers a range of fresh and sustainable packaged salad varieties that use 90% less land and water compared to field grown product.

These indoor-grown lettuce varieties are also protected from outside elements and do not use triple washing postharvest the same way many traditionally grown greens do, resulting in less water used during the harvesting process.

In addition, Greenhouse Fresh packaging containers are made from 100% post-consumer recycled material, are 100% recyclable, and their flexible, resealable closures use less plastic and emit less CO2 than rigid plastic closures.

Pete’s is also partnering with 1% For The Planet, pledging 1% of Greenhouse Fresh sales to The Recycling Partnership in an effort to help improve the recycling system.

“We are honored Pete’s chose to expand its dedication to sustainability by joining The Recycling Partnership, and by nominating The Partnership to receive funds through its 1% For the Planet commitment, ” said Beth Schmitt, Senior VP of Corporate Engagement at The Recycling Partnership. “Pete’s investment helps us further our goals of assisting every household to recycle more, recycle better, and to catalyze a circular economy.”

Pete’s is an employee-owned and operated company, and all team members play a key role in the company’s short and long-term sustainability efforts.

“All of us at Pete’s are thrilled to introduce a line of packaged salad varieties, that as we like to say, are as green as greens can get,” said Brian Cook, CEO of Pete’s. “At Pete’s, we work as a team and everything we do, we do for the greater good of people, of the planet and of course our leafy greens. Greenhouse Fresh is a perfect example of how our new products ladder back to our broader company mission, vision and values.”

Pete’s Greenhouse Fresh will be available at West Coast area retailers beginning in January and can be found in the Produce Department.

About Pete’s

Founded in 1970 under the name Hollandia Produce, Pete’s is the California-based, employee-owned and operated leader in hydroponically grown living lettuce and cress, using up to 90% less water and land than traditional growers. Pete’s people, products and philosophies exist within greenhouse walls. It’s where they grow some of the highest quality, best-tasting greens available. It’s where they provide protection from outside forces, resulting in clean, safe and reliable greens. The greenhouse has always been a trusted member of their family. And for over 50 years, it’s been their home.