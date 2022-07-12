Pure Flavor Growth Prompts Organic Acreage & Distribution Center Expansion

Leamington, ON – After tripling the company’s acreage on its home site in Leamington over the last 2 years, Pure Flavor® has begun construction of a new 40-acre (16 ha.) high-tech, fully lit facility as well as a new 210,000 sq ft centralized packhouse Distribution Center on the same site. Half of the new greenhouse facility (20 acres) will be dedicated to supporting company’s organic programs.

“Our year over year growth has prompted us to rapidly increase our acreage & distribution network to meet the needs of both our retail & foodservice customers”, said Jamie Moracci, President. Pure Flavor®’s Organic Program continues to experience significant growth with the recent addition of Organic Roma Tomatoes & Organic Cocktail Tomatoes to its line up in late 2021. With now 11 different organic items available year-round, the company can now support all purchasing programs regardless of the season.

“The investments we are making in our infrastructure will ensure we are well positioned to continue supporting our strategic plan of not only expanding our sales reach but increasing operational efficiencies. Once completed in late Fall 2022, the new centralized pack house Distribution Center will support the entire campus of Phase 1-4 that covers 115 acres of lit greenhouse vegetable production that will be growing year-round”, commented Moracci.

“It’s clear that consumers recognize the value of a high-quality organic product grown in a controlled environment,” said Tiffany Sabelli, Director of Sales. “With Pure Flavor® greenhouse grown organics, consumers can have peace of mind knowing exactly how their food is grown while also enjoying consistent quality and amazing flavor.”

The brand is at the leading edge of another important trend in organic produce: healthy snacking. According to Sabelli, Pure Flavor®’s family-first organics program is helping provide an important boost of nutrition and flavor to homes across the country.

“Families — especially those with young children at home — have increased their healthy snacking habits in the past few years, a trend we expect to continue,” said Sabelli. “We’re seeing this impact organic options in a big way and are proud to grow a wide variety of organic snacking veggies year-round that have become family favorites.”

The Pure Flavor® team will be exhibiting at the upcoming Organic Produce Summit (OPS) in Monterey, CA on July 14th. To learn more about Pure Flavor®’s Organic Program and recent expansion, visit Booth 908 at the show or visit: https://www.pure-flavor.com/OPS2022/

About Pure Flavor® –

Pure Flavor® is a family of greenhouse vegetable growers who share a commitment to bringing A Life of Pure Flavor™ to communities everywhere. Our passion for sustainable greenhouse growing, strong support for our retail & foodservice customers, and focus on engaging consumers is built on a foundation drawn from generations of growing expertise.

We are the next generation of vegetable growers, inspired to put quality, flavor, and customers first by providing greenhouse grown vegetables from our farms that are strategically located throughout North America.