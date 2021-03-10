Stemilt Celebrates Retail Dietitians Through Revamped Crunch Circle Program

WENATCHEE, Wash. – On a mission to cultivate people and delight consumers through excellence, Stemilt decided to focus on one special group to delight this week: the retail dietitian. In honor of National Dietitian Day on March 10, Stemilt celebrated the elite group through Stemilt’s newly revamped Crunch Circle program.

“Retail dietitians bring so much value to the industry by acting as a direct connection to the consumer,” explains Brianna Shales, marketing director for Stemilt. “At Stemilt, we set out to grow World Famous fruits with flavor and quality so we can promote healthy, wholesome eating. These dietitians share this same passion and we value their partnership and want to celebrate them for their efforts.”

Crunch Circle was recently revamped by the Stemilt team and is now called Crunch Circle VIP. This program acts as a communication channel between the retail dietitian and Stemilt and provides dietitians digital resources to teach shoppers about Stemilt’s World Famous fruits. They also have the opportunity to try Stemilt fruits throughout the year and work direct with a Stemilt team member if they need something more specific.

“The dietitians who are part of our Crunch Circle VIP program are an extension of the Stemilt family and we value their roles of being a brand ambassador and representative for our company,” explains Shales. “All retail dietitians are crucial in the produce industry and we look forward to celebrating them on March 10 and supporting them throughout the year.”

About Stemilt

Stemilt is a family-owned grower, packer, and shipper of tree fruit. Owned and operated by the Mathison family, Stemilt’s mission is to cultivate people and delight consumers through excellence with its World Famous Fruits. Stemilt is a leader in sweet cherries and organic tree fruits, and a key supplier of apples and pears. The company stewards an environmentally sustainable and socially responsible business through its Responsible Choice® program, which has been in place since 1989. For more information about Stemilt, visit www.stemilt.com.