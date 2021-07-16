Chelsea, MA – Feel refreshed this summer with imported summer citrus from DiSilva Fruit! The summer citrus season runs from July through October. Offerings will include Navels and Cara-Cara Navels from South African and Chile, Mandarins from Peru, South African and Chile, and Lemons from Argentina, Chile, and Mexico.



“Demand for summer citrus continues to expand and early indications from South Africa and Chile show an excellent crop and great opportunities for summer promotions,” says Alden Guptill of DiSilva Fruit. Citrus is the perfect complement of summer and a great way to cool down when the weather heats up!”



This season DiSilva Fruit will offer Mandarins, Navels and Cara-Cara Navels in 3lb and 4lb consumer packages as well as standard citrus cartons. Lemons will be available in both 2lb and 1lb consumer packages as well as standard citrus cartons.

About DiSilva Fruit

DiSilva Fruit is part of the Arrowfarms family of companies, headquartered in Massachusetts. DiSilva Fruit’s products are available year-round in a range of customizable formats and innovative packaging solutions. Always fresh, the company uses just in time inventory management as well as daily deliveries to ensure the highest quality, best tasting selection available.

More information: www.DiSilvafruit.com