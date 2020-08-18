Summer Citrus From South Africa Hosts Successful Summer Promotion

CITRUSDAL, South Africa – During its 21st consecutive citrus season, Summer Citrus from South Africa (SCSA) hosted a successful consumer promotion elevating the superior South African fruit during peak season. Despite being the first sweepstakes run solely on social media, the ‘Here Comes the Sun’ promotion received high engagement and impression numbers, earned participation with several national influencers and an increase in the brand’s Instagram followers.

Through the eight week promotion, SCSA offered consumers chances to win kitchen inspired prizes and highlighted new recipe inspiration featuring the sweet summer citrus to capitalize on increased consumer social media usage and demand for citrus during the pandemic.

To further elevate the promotion, SCSA utilized influencers to garner user generated content and earned over 5 million social media impressions. The influencer partners curated recipes and photos that not only showcased the SCSA brand but also real world applications using the product. As a result, the influencers received multiple messages from other consumers via Instagram inquiring about the brand and possible partnerships, further proving the promotion’s success and value.

“During the summer months, demand for citrus is usually high and this year we’re experiencing an all-time peak of consumption! With the promotion, our goal was to inform shoppers about the superior sweet flavor and quality of our South African fruit, but also present ways to use the product effectively during these unprecedented times,” said Suhanra Conradie, CEO of Summer Citrus from South Africa. “Our summer promotion came at an interesting time in history when people are looking for extra ways to indulge in sweet, comforting treats while boosting their immune health. We were pleased to be able to engage with our followers and attract new shoppers during this time and offer positive and encouraging messaging throughout the summer months.”

Shoppers are still seeking citrus fruit to help them keep strong immune systems this summer, and to prepare for the upcoming fall and winter months. There are three months left of the SCSA season, so contact an importer today to place an order. The team at SCSA is committed to implementing an ongoing marketing program to keep shoppers engaged throughout the rest of the crop and encourage them to ask for citrus from South Africa when shopping at their local market.

