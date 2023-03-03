Sunripe Certified Brands Welcomes Suzanne D’Annunzio as Vice President of Retail and Food Service Sales Development

[Palmetto, FL] – Sunripe Certified Brands is proud to announce the addition of Suzanne D’Annunzio to its team as the new Vice President of Retail and Food Service Sales Development. With over 20 years of experience in the food industry, Suzanne brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role.

Suzanne most recently worked at Ready Pac/Bonduelle Fresh Americas for eight years, where she provided plant-rich value-added products offering a healthy solution to the convenience-seeking consumer. Her focus on quality and freshness aligns perfectly with Sunripe Certified’s core values, making her an ideal fit for the company.

“I am very excited to join the team and look forward to bolstering the company’s fundamental values in doing the right thing, exceeding expectations, and providing exemplary products,” said Suzanne D’Annunzio. “Sunripe Certified embodies my own beliefs, and I am happy to be part of a family whose mission has remained steadfast for nearly 100 years.”

In her new role, Suzanne will be responsible for developing and implementing sales strategies to drive growth and productivity for Sunripe Certified’s retail and food service businesses. Her extensive experience in the food industry and passion for quality and innovation will be invaluable in helping the company achieve its goals.

“We are thrilled to welcome Suzanne to the Sunripe Certified family,” said Jon Esformes, CEO of Sunripe Certified Brands. “Her impressive track record of success and dedication to excellence makes her the perfect addition to our team. We are confident that she will play a key role in driving our growth and success in the years to come.”

About Sunripe Certified Brands: Sunripe Certified Brands is a family-owned and operated business that has been providing high-quality fresh produce to customers for nearly 100 years. With a focus on sustainability, innovation, and quality, Sunripe Certified Brands is committed to providing the best possible products and service to its customers.

