Sunripe Certified Brands Names General Manager of Repack Division

Sunripe Certified Brands is proud to announce the hire of industry veteran, Mike McGee, as General Manager of its repack division. Mike brings with him more than 35 years of experience in the produce industry. His passion for farming and vast knowledge of the tomato business makes Mike the perfect addition to the team.

“Mike agreeing to join Sunripe Certified continues to ensure our commitment to meeting and exceeding our customer’s needs,” said Jon Esformes, CEO and Operating Partner of Sunripe Certified Brands.

Most recently, Mike worked as a Tomato Buyer for another industry leader building a successful repack program from the ground up. Mike’s core values and strong commitment to family made him a natural fit for Sunripe Certified Brands.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity and am impressed with the cooperation and backing of Sunripe Certified Brands,” said Mike McGee. “This is especially important in this ever changing tomato business.”