Sutherland Partners with Hanna International

Ricky Chong, Director of Sales, Sutherland S.A. Produce Inc., and Steve Snaychuk, President & CEO, Hanna International Sales Inc., announced today; entering a joint-partnership developing new imported produce sales into the Canadian market.

Steve Snaychuk, started Hanna International 14 years ago; and has more than 30 years’ experience in the industry, managing growers, packing, and supermarket sales. “We are very excited to be working with Ricky and the Sutherland team! Creating value for our clients, offering exceptional quality and increasing our market presence in Canadian markets”.

Ricky Chong has been in the produce industry for 36 years, with 20 years Retail experience; managing all facets of the business, including warehouse and packing operations, farming, and global procurement. Sutherland has company owned farms in several countries, and works with many of the industry recognized, best growers in the world. “We are lucky to have Steve and the Hanna team! Looking forward to many great years together! “