270B Partnered With Avocados From Mexico to Create an Innovative Digital Campaign for the 2019 Big Game, Winning a Prestigious Reggie Award for Digital Innovation

DALLAS, TX – On May 15, 2020, digital advertising agency, 270B, virtually joined dozens of other agencies for a special live event in which 270B accepted a silver REGGIE Award for their 2019 Big Game campaign for their client, Avocados From Mexico.

The REGGIE Awards, as presented by the Association of National Advertisers, or ANA, are known as the most prestigious advertising industry awards and were designed to recognize agencies with the best brand activation campaigns.

At this year’s 37th Annual Reggie Awards virtual ceremony, 69 trophies, divided into 23 categories, were awarded to top advertising agencies and brands across the country. Out of those, the digital campaign for the 2019 Big Game for Avocados From Mexico, created by 270B and LERMA, another award-winning Dallas agency, was selected for the distinguished national silver trophy for Innovative Use of Marketing Technology.

According to the ANA website, “Achieving a REGGIE Award signifies powerful work.”

For the 2019 Big Game campaign, 270B created a digital world which paired with the television spot where the roles of dogs and owners were reversed, and humans would do anything for avocados. This strategy led to the creation of the multi-experience website, which allowed users to interact with the Avocados From Mexico brand through different forms of technology, including artificial intelligence and augmented reality.

One of the main draws of the site was the integration of IBM Watson technology into the Match Dog Com experience. This technology analyzed the user’s personality via their Tweets and then paired them with real adoptable dogs with complementary personality traits by breed. In the short length of the campaign, it generated 3.2 Billion social impressions. By partnering with national dog adoption organization, Adopt-A-Pet.com, the integration of information from their system provided information on real dogs that were ready to adopt.

“We pride ourselves in developing highly innovative digital content,” said 270B CEO, Kristian Bottini. “We are always striving to stay at the forefront of technology so we can help clients with innovative strategies to create seamless experiences that connect all aspects of a campaign. We’re extremely excited and honored to have won this REGGIE Award. Thanks to Avocados From Mexico for continuing to allow us to be innovative and creative with our campaigns.”

270B specializes in web development, advanced integration of artificial intelligence, and innovative digital solutions including photography and videography. In recent years, the agency has doubled in size and is continuing to grow, thanks to their award-winning innovative work and creative uses of technology.

About 270B

270B is a digital marketing agency who focuses on crafting innovative strategies and campaigns through the use of technology for global clientele. The company is located in the fast-growing suburb of Frisco, TX and prides itself on developing award-winning creative campaigns that provide clients with unique experiences through the use of digital applications and strategic integration into omnichannel solutions.