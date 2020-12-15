The Ambassador Brands Awards Avocados From Mexico as a Top International Representative of Mexico

DALLAS – To honor Mexican brands that strengthen the country’s image abroad, The Ambassador Brands held its first edition, awarding brands that positively reflect Mexico’s image to the world. Avocados From Mexico (AFM) was recognized as one of the top Mexican Ambassador Brands in 2020.

The three founders of The Ambassador Brands, Dr. Diana Dávila Ruíz, Dr. Silvia Cacho Elizondo and Loni Lyons, hosted the award ceremony and stressed the importance of motivating brands of Mexican origin to strengthen the overall Mexico brand.

This award was given to 11 finalist brands that highlight and contribute positively to what

Mexico has to offer to the world. Ninety companies were nominated for this recognition by the 22 distinguished panelists made up of leaders in the marketing industry, who selected 27 semifinalists. The panel finally awarded Mexico’s Ambassador Brands 2020: Aeormexico, Avocados From Mexico, Grupo Bimbo, Cancun, Cinépolis, Corona, Frida Khalo, José Cuervo, Kidzania, Pujol and Xcaret. AFM was one of the youngest brands among the 11 recipients and the only fresh produce brand recognized.

“We are truly honored and proud and to represent our country of origin,” said Alvaro Luque, CEO of Avocados From Mexico. “Our brand is an incredible success story for Mexico’s fresh produce industry, so important to the U.S. market and the rest of the world,” Luque said. “Not only have we built a brand in a brandless category, showcasing the taste, quality and nutritional value of Mexican avocados, but we have significantly contributed to the economies in both the U.S. and Mexico, creating thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in economic output,” he said.

Successful Big Game campaigns have taken Avocados From Mexico to the largest advertising stage in the United States and, in just six years, Avocados From Mexico has doubled the volume of Mexican avocados imported into the U.S. Currently 8 out of 10 avocados in the U.S. come from Mexico and this level of market share is the evident result of Avocados From Mexico’s marketing innovations.

“I would like to dedicate this significant recognition and express my deepest gratitude to our 30,000 small avocado producers, 62 packing houses and our importers in the United States. Thanks to their trust and support, we are becoming the most innovative fresh produce brand out there,” Luque concluded.

About The Ambassador Brands

The Ambassador Brands is a project that seeks to become a benchmark in the industry with an annual event that recognizes the Mexican brands that, year after year, position the image of

Mexico positively in the world.For more information on the project visit: https://www.theambassadorbrands.com/

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Mexican Avocado Producers & Packers (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.