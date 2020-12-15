California Avocado Commission Announces New Board Officers and Marketing Committee

IRVINE, Calif. – The California Department of Food and Agriculture seated newly elected California Avocado Commission board members at the Commission’s November 19, 2020 board meeting. The Board also elected CAC’s executive officers Rob Grether, chairman; Ryan Rochefort, vice-chairman; Jason Cole, treasurer and Jessica Hunter, secretary, who each will serve a one-year term, from November 1, 2020 through October 31, 2021.

“The CAC Board and management are committed to prudently managing growers’ assessment dollars, ” said California Avocado Commission President Tom Bellamore. “We thank the outgoing 2019-20 CAC Board, under the direction of Chairman John Lamb, for their work to build balanced budgets and prioritize spending and we welcome the new Board and executive officers.”

Additionally, at its December 10 Board meeting the Commission approved returning and new members to its marketing committee. The committee, comprised of California avocado growers, farm managers and handlers, provides input and guidance about crop availability, advertising, promotion and program timing.

“I would like to thank outgoing CAC marketing committee chair Bob Lucy for his outstanding service in that role for the last 11 years. We appreciate his leadership, wisdom and guidance,” said CAC vice president marketing, Jan DeLyser.

Bob Lucy, president and partner of Del Rey Avocados, served as California Avocado Commission Marketing Committee chair from July 2009 through 2020. The new committee chair is Gary Caloroso, regional business development director of Giumarra.

About the California Avocado Commission

Created in 1978, the California Avocado Commission strives to enhance the premium positioning of California avocados through advertising, promotion and public relations, and engages in related industry activities. California avocados are cultivated with uncompromising dedication to quality and freshness, by nearly 3,000 growers in the Golden State. The California Avocado Commission serves as the official information source for California avocados and the California avocado industry. Visit CaliforniaAvocado.com, join us at Facebook.com/CaliforniaAvocados and @CA_Avocados on Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram or shop for California avocado merchandise at Shop.CaliforniaAvocado.com.