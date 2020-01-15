Sweetgreen Co-Founders Confirmed as Keynote Presenters at Organic Produce Summit 2020

(MONTEREY, CA — Co-founders of nationally acclaimed fast causal restaurant chain sweetgreen have been confirmed as the first of three keynote presentations at the fifth annual Organic Produce Summit (OPS), this coming July in Monterey, CA.

Nicolas Jammet and Jonathan Neman, co-founders and co-CEOs of sweetgreen will deliver a TedTalk style presentation to headline an informative and insightful series of educational sessions at OPS 2020, July 8-9 at the Monterey Conference Center. Sweetgreen was founded in August 2007 by Jammet, Neman and Nathaniel Ru, three months after they graduated from Georgetown University‘s undergraduate business school. With corporate headquarters in Los Angeles, sweetgreen has over 90 locations across the United States, and more than 3,500 employees.

“We’re thrilled to have two dynamic and engaging leaders who have created the most recognizable fast casual salad restaurant brand in the United States. OPS attendees will enjoy a thought provoking and inspiring presentation which highlights the growth and opportunities related to organic and sustainable fresh produce,” said Susan Canales, President of OPS. “Both Nicolas and Jonathan are very excited about the chance to speak at OPS on the importance of their commitment to providing fresh foods that are truly impacting consumer’s lifestyles and eating habits.”

In addition to the pair’s presentation, two additional keynote presentations will be announced in the coming weeks. Also, a series of six educational sessions featuring informative and engaging topics and leaders from the organic fresh produce industry are being finalized and will be announced in the coming weeks. Among the educational sessions on tap for OPS 2020 are:

Obstacles and Opportunities for Organic in Foodservice

Is Regenerative the “New” Organic?

Organic Data Dive and Analysis

Labor and Its Impact Throughout the Organic Supply Chain

How Do Independent Retailers Handle Organic?

The fifth annual OPS features a sold-out exhibition that will showcase 152 of North America’s organic fresh produce growers, shippers and processors exhibiting their products to over 250 retailers and buyers. Field tours at several of the nation’s leading organic producers are also available for qualified retailers and wholesalers at OPS.

Retailer and general registration for OPS 2020 is available at www.organicproducesummit.com. Additional information about the event, including schedule, sponsors and a complete list of exhibiting companies is also available on the website.

About OPS:

The Organic Produce Summit was started in 2016 and is the only event dedicated exclusively to bringing together organic fresh produce growers, shippers and processors with retailer and buying organizations from across the globe. The Organic Produce Summit is held every July in Monterey, CA.