Taylor Farms to Re-Open Foodservice Abbott Street Facility Following 2022 Fire

SALINAS, California – Taylor Farms, North America’s leading producer of salads and healthy, fresh foods, will re-open their foodservice facility on Abbott Street in Salinas, CA following the devastating fire that occurred in April 2022. The facility is scheduled to be in full operation at the end of this month.

“Thank you to every helping hand that made this rebuild process possible: thank you to our Taylor Farms team for their teamwork and flexibility during this time, the tremendous community and many city officials support we received, and the hardworking construction teams and engineers that worked tirelessly on this project,” stated Bruce Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Taylor Farms. “We are thrilled to be back in this facility and once again serve our customers from our flagship location.”

“I can speak for our entire Taylor Farms family and say we are all enthusiastic for the re-opening of this facility,” stated Mark Borman, President of Taylor Farms. “Through a tragic event, came the outpouring of support from our team, community, and customers. We are forever grateful.”

This location is particularly meaningful to the family-owned company because it is where the business began in California nearly 30 years ago and is the foundation that provided the momentum for the rest of the country. Across North America, Taylor Farms has 22 production locations, 24,000 team members and produces and delivers healthy fresh foods on a daily basis. Taylor Farms is excited to be back up and running for the start of the Salinas season in this new state-of-the-art facility.

Taylor Farms is the leading North American producer of salads and healthy fresh foods with production facilities across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Taylor Farms is grounded in a commitment to quality, assured supply, innovation, sustainability, and food safety. Taylor Farms is family owned and based in “The Salad Bowl of the World”, Salinas, California. For more information, delicious recipes, and more, visit www.taylorfarms.com and follow Taylor Farms on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.