The Giorgi Companies, Inc. Announces New Leadership for its Food Division

Blandon, PA. – The Giorgi Companies, Inc. (TGC), a diversified Food and Packaging company, announced today that Mark Currie has been appointed as the CEO of its Food Division, effective April 8, 2024. TGC’s Food Division consists of Giorgi Mushroom, Giorgio Fresh and Giorgio Foods, which combined represent the largest supplier of mushrooms in North America. Currie succeeds Joe Caldwell, who is retiring after seven years of leading the division.

Currie brings over 20 years of experience in the food industry, most recently as the Chief Operating Officer of Elevation Foods. Prior to that, he held various senior roles at Little Potato Company, J.R. Simplot, and Cavendish Farms. Currie has a proven track record of driving growth, innovation, and operational excellence in the food sector.

“I am thrilled to join The Giorgi Companies and lead its Food Division. I look forward to building on Giorgio’s reputation as America’s Favorite Mushroom.” said Currie. “I also look forward to working with the talented team at TGC to build on its nearly century long legacy of quality, service, and sustainability.”

Peter Giorgi, CEO of Giorgi Global Holdings, the parent company of TGC, expressed his gratitude to Caldwell for his contributions and his confidence in Currie. “We thank Joe for his seven years of leading the Food Division and, in particular, for his great leadership through the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic. We wish him all the best in his retirement.” Mr. Giorgi continued: “We are very excited to welcome Mark to our company and believe he will build on Giorgio’s 96-year tradition of excellence.”

About The Giorgi Companies:

The Giorgi Companies, Inc. is a privately held, family-owned company that consists of a Food Division and a Packaging Division. TGC has approximately 2,700 employees and is headquartered in Blandon, PA. For more information, visit www.thegiorgicompanies.com.