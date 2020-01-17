The Little Potato Company Kicks off Big Game, Better Snacks Promotion

The Little Potato Company, the number one grower of Creamer potatoes in North America and the world leader in specialty Creamer potato varieties, is kicking off their Big Game, Better Snacks promotion, running now through February 13, 2020, to inspire hosts to be the MVP at their big game party.

A combination of experiential, in-store, digital and PR support, including broadcast activity, will support the promotion with initiatives including:

Experiential branded truck serving up tailgate favorite recipes during sporting events at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on January 11, TD Garden in Boston on January 16 and 20 , along with local retailer stops during the week

at participating retailers Integrated online campaign with game day recipes, enter-to-win sweepstakes and targeted digital and social ads

The promotion will highlight game day worthy ways to enjoy The Little Potato Company 1.5 lb bagged potatoes, Microwave Ready and Oven|Grill Ready products and will help drive retail sales and foot traffic during one of the biggest days for eating and snacking.