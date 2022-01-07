The Mushroom Council Renews ‘Feed Your Immune System’ Initiative for 2022

With immune health continuing to be top of mind among consumers, the Mushroom Council in first quarter 2022 will increase promotions around its already far-reaching “Feed Your Immune System” campaign.

Originally launched in Jan. 2021, “Feed Your Immune System” is a multi-media marketing initiative aimed at showcasing the nutritional benefits of mushrooms, and how, like other fruits and vegetables, they can play a positive role in supporting a healthy immune system. The program’s digital hub is at www.FeedYourImmuneSystem.com.

Mushroom Council is renewing this program after a strong consumer reaction to last year’s campaign, which in first quarter 2021 earned more than 400 million impressions. Starting this month, the campaign will feature:

New social content

Updated campaign graphics and animations

Short videos about: immunity 101 nutrient benefits of Vitamin D, B-vitamins, Selenium and Zinc healthy habit tips

Recipes featuring foods that can feed the immune system, including: kid-friendly dishes tacos burgers power bowls

Collaborations with multiple influencers, including Registered Dietitians Cara Harbstreet and Patricia Bannan. Cara Harbstreet will be creating recipes, sharing campaign messaging, guest blogging and taking over the Mushroom Council’s social channels for select days throughout the quarter The media tour for Patricia Bannan’s new book, “From Burnout to Balance: 60+ Healing Recipes and Simple Strategies to Boost Mood, Immunity, Focus, and Sleep” (to be released Jan. 18, 2022) will prominently feature mushrooms as she named them one of her top foods for immunity



The Mushroom Council will also provide new materials for nutrition professionals, including a Feed Your Immune System handbook for dietitians and health professionals and a comprehensive immune health signage package produced in partnership with Produce for Better Health Foundation, available for download at MushroomCouncil.org.

Retailers: How Package Labeling May Boost Sales

The Mushroom Council – as well as retail experts – encourage shippers and retailers to also consider nutrition labelling on product packaging.

This past spring, Dr. Mark Lang, professor of marketing at the University of Tampa, conducted an extensive study on behalf of the Mushroom Council to gauge consumer attitudes and behaviors related to fresh mushrooms. Among his findings: Adding nutrition labeling to mushroom packaging may help increase sales. Among the nutrient information featured on such labeling, details about vitamin D have the greatest influence.

In her overview of mushroom category performance at the Mushroom Council’s annual grower meeting in September, Anne-Marie Roerink of 210 Analytics noted that today’s consumers are looking for natural ways to support immunity, and how there are opportunities to highlight and educate about mushroom features and benefits at the point of purchase to stimulate sales. “From on-pack nutrition facts labeling to point of purchase signage, every opportunity available to educate shoppers about how a product supports immunity is a valuable touchpoint that will help drive sales.”

