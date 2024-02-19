TIPA Bringing ‘Genius’ to Viva Fresh Expo

Announces Max Lugavere as Keynote

Mission, Texas – The Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) is thrilled to announce that Max Lugavere will be the keynote speaker for the upcoming 2024 Viva Fresh Produce Expo in Houston. A prominent health and science journalist, filmmaker, and bestselling author, Max Lugavere will inspire and educate attendees with his insights into the intersection of nutrition, brain health, and overall well-being.

Lugavere gained widespread recognition in 2018 with the release of his New York Times bestseller, “Genius Foods,” which revolutionized popular understanding of the profound impact of diet on brain health. His Wall Street Journal bestseller, “Genius Kitchen,” artfully combines Lugavere’s evidence-based nutritional and lifestyle recommendations with delicious nutrient-packed recipes that make healthy living accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

As the host of “The Genius Life,” one of the top health and wellness podcasts in the U.S., Lugavere has built a global community dedicated to optimizing health by focusing on the benefits derived from choosing nutrient-rich foods. With a massive social media following of over 1.5 million, he has become a trusted household name in the health and wellness space, captivating audiences with his engaging and informative content.

Lugavere’s influence extends beyond his authorship and podcasting, as he has become a memorable guest on popular television programs such as “The Rachael Ray Show,” “The Today Show,” “NBC Nightly News,” PBS’s “Brief but Spectacular,” and “The Doctors.” His features in “VICE,” “Fast Company,” “The New York Times,” “People Magazine,” and CNN, coupled with appearances on “The Joe Rogan Experience” and “The Diary of a CEO,” have solidified his status as a recognized authority in health and science journalism.

Known for his captivating and insightful talks, Lugavere regularly takes the stage as a keynote speaker at noteworthy events worldwide, including SXSW, The Biohacking Conference, and the Health Optimization Summit. His ability to distill complex scientific concepts into accessible and actionable information has made him a sought-after speaker, leaving audiences enlightened and enthused.

“We are thrilled to have Max joining us as our keynote speaker for this year’s expo,” said Dante Galeazzi, CEO, and president of TIPA. “His energy and expertise will empower expo attendees with actionable insights, helping to bridge the gap between science and practical application. Attendees can expect to learn about his holistic perspective on health and wellness which offers valuable insights into effectively communicating the importance of having fresh fruits and vegetables on every plate.” Lugavere’s dynamic address is expected to inspire personal well-being in addition to promising invaluable marketing insights for those in the fresh produce industry.

Registration is now open for the 2024 Viva Fresh Produce Expo in Houston, Texas from April 11th through the 13th. Attendees can expect an unparalleled experience at the keynote luncheon presented by Little Bear on Friday, April 12, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Level 2 of the Houston Ballroom, Marriott Marquis. To register, visit www.vivafreshexpo.com

About the Viva Fresh Produce Expo

The Viva Fresh Produce Expo was established in 2015 by the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) to create meaningful networking and educational opportunities for its members while shining a light on the importance of the Rio Grande Valley as a critical trade corridor and production zone for healthy and nutritious fruits and vegetables available all year long. For more information, please visit www.vivafreshexpo.com.

About the Texas International Produce Association

Founded in 1942, the Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) promotes, advocates, educates and represents the $10 billion in fresh produce that is either grown in the state or calls Texas the first point of US-arrival for North American distribution. For more information about TIPA, visit www.texipa.org or call 956-581-8632.