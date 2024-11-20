Tree Top Launches New Direct-to-Consumer e-Commerce Site

SELAH, Wash. — Tree Top®, a farmer-grown, farmer-owned cooperative and leading producer of high-quality fruit-based products (including apple sauces and juices) announces the launch of its online retail store.

The new direct-to-consumer platform continues to expand Tree Top’s consumer reach and builds upon the brand’s growing in-store distribution at retailers nationwide. From apple sauces to juices, the site allows consumers in the lower 48 states to easily browse, select and purchase Tree Top products securely online.

“Our online store is designed to provide a user-friendly online shopping experience, providing another way for consumers to buy their favorite Tree Top products and maybe even find new flavors they haven’t seen in stores yet,” said Brad Olsen, vice president of marketing, Tree Top.

Consumers can visit TreeTop.com to start shopping. To celebrate the launch of the online store, Tree Top is offering free shipping on all orders of $25 or more for a limited time. Use the code “FREESHIP25” between Nov. 18-Dec. 2, 2024, to redeem the offer.

Additionally, Tree Top is hosting “15 Days of Giveaways” on social media between Nov. 19-Dec. 3, 2024, giving fans a daily chance to win unique prizes, including apple-themed swag and Tree Top merchandise. Fans can follow Tree Top on Instagram at @TreeTopInc to learn more.

About Tree Top, Inc.: Tree Top is a farmer-grown, farmer-owned cooperative owned by apple and pear growers. The cooperative was founded in 1960 in the heart of Washington’s apple country. Tree Top has led the way in premium-quality juices and apple sauce. With their fruit expertise and trusted sources of fruit, they now produce the widest array of fruit-based products and solutions for consumers and for most of the world’s leading food and beverage manufacturers. Tree Top operates six production facilities near the fruit in Washington, Oregon and California to create healthful fruit products made from simple ingredients to the delight of consumers around the world. To learn more, please visit TreeTop.com.