Fresh Produce Association of Americas (FPAA) Names Javier “JJ” Badillo as 2024 Member of the Year

Tucson, AZ — The Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA) is proud to announce that Javier “JJ” Badillo has been named the 2024 Member of the Year. This award, chosen by FPAA members, honors individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the association and the fresh produce industry during the past year. JJ’s tireless dedication, expertise, and passion have made him an essential figure within the FPAA and the produce community.

With a career spanning over four decades, JJ Badillo has distinguished himself as a leader and innovator in the tomato industry. Starting in 1981 in Nogales, JJ rose through the ranks from quality control to sales, eventually becoming the Managing Member of Fresh International. His journey has also included leadership roles at companies like Meyer Tomatoes, Calavo, Delta Fresh, and Patagonia Orchards.

JJ currently serves as Chairman of the FPAA’s Tomato Division, where his efforts have had a great impact on the industry. His expertise and advocacy have played a role in shaping policies that protect and promote fair trade practices for Mexican producers in the U.S. market.

Raquel Espinoza, FPAA Chairwoman and director of sales and marketing of Produce House, highlighted Badillo’s contributions by stating, “His unparalleled knowledge and expertise have earned him a distinguished reputation. JJ’s tireless advocacy efforts as tomato division chairman have significantly impacted our industry, securing a stronger position for our producers and ensuring their voices are heard and interests represented.”

An FPAA board member remarked, “JJ’s analytical mind and big heart always find the correct balance. He’s the person you want on your side—trustworthy, knowledgeable, and always ready to support his colleagues.”

In addition to his industry work, JJ is known for his mentorship and generosity. FPAA Executive Vice President Allison Moore said, “JJ has been teaching a Master Class in the produce industry for over 20 years. His insights have shaped my understanding of how the industry works, and his passion for sharing knowledge is unmatched.”

Beyond the boardroom and trade shows, Badillo is a devoted family man. With five children and three grandchildren, he balances his professional achievements with quality time spent on family bike rides and outdoor adventures. His daughter, Gianna Badillo, who now works alongside him, described him as “kind, selfless, and always striving to help others succeed and grow.”

Badillo’s leadership during the past year has been instrumental in advancing the FPAA’s mission. His work on significant legal discussions and economic studies, including partnerships with the University of Arizona, and his advocacy at both state and national levels, have strengthened the association and the industry as a whole.

FPAA President Lance Jungmeyer summed it up stating, “JJ’s contributions to the FPAA and the produce industry are immeasurable. His dedication, insights, and integrity have made a lasting impact. We are fortunate to have him as a leader, mentor, and friend.”

For more information about the FPAA and its initiatives, please visit www.freshfrommexico.com

About the Fresh Produce Association of Americas

Founded in 1944 in Nogales, Arizona, the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas has grown to become one of the most influential agricultural groups in the United States. Today, the FPAA provides a powerful voice for improvement and sustainability by serving the needs of more than 100 North American companies involved in marketing, importing, and distributing fresh produce.