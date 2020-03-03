Troy Bland Receives Vidalia President’s Award

VIDALIA, GA – Troy Bland, the outgoing chairman of the Vidalia Onion Committee, has been recognized for his leadership of the Vidalia onion industry.

At the Feb. 22 Vidalia Onion Banquet and Awards Ceremony, Bland, the chief of operations for Bland Farms LLC, based in Glennville, GA, received the industry’s president’s award.

The plaque states “The Vidalia Onion Committee commends Troy Bland for his outstanding leadership and dedication to the Vidalia industry.”

Bland served as the committee’s chairman from 2006 to 2019.

“This industry has given so much to my family,” he said in accepting the honor. “It really starts there. I have really enjoyed representing this industry for the past three years.”

Also at this year’s awards banquet was presentation of the Service Excellence Award. The award goes to a grower who willingly goes above and beyond normal expectations.

Aries Haygood, president of A&M Farms in Lyons, GA, received the honor. Haygood is also the 2020 Vidalia Onion Committee chairman.

“He is always available,” says Bob Stafford, manager Vidalia Onion Committee, who presented both awards. “You can call on him on short notice. He picks up the slack.”