Star Ruby Grapefruit is Available for Health-Conscious Consumers

FOWLER, Calif., – As the season shifts from winter to spring, the Bee Sweet Citrus team has turned its focus to Star Ruby grapefruit as a key player in the company’s diverse citrus line.

“Star Ruby grapefruit is in season now, and its quality has been nothing short of excellent,” stated Bee Sweet Citrus Sales Representative Marcus Marderosian. “As the weather continues to warm, so too, does the demand for grapefruit. Our team has no doubt that consumers will be satisfied with its taste and quality.”

Low in calories and extremely nutritious, Star Ruby grapefruit is perfect for anybody looking to improve their health. With its high-fiber and high-water content, this variety is known to increase a person’s satiety, or one’s feeling of fullness. An excellent source of vitamin A, vitamin C and potassium, Star Ruby grapefruit are often enjoyed as an addition to breakfast meals, as a stand-alone snack or as a tasty ingredient to salads, cocktail recipes and more.

“Star Ruby Grapefruit is especially sweet and juicy in late winter and spring,” stated Bee Sweet Citrus Vice President of Farming Keith Watkins. “The fruit has an amazing blushed rind and deep red flesh.”

Harvested in Southern Central Valley, Star Ruby grapefruit is the deepest colored of all red grapefruit varieties. With few to no seeds, it’s less acidic than other grapefruit and is perfect for consumers who enjoy sweet, yet tart, citrus flavor.

To learn more about Star Ruby grapefruit, please call a Bee Sweet Citrus sales representative at 559-834-4200, or visit our website at www.beesweetcitrus.com.

