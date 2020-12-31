United Fresh Kick Starts 2021 with Unique New Programming

WASHINGTON, D.C. – United Fresh Produce Association will kick start the new year with unique programming beginning Tuesday, January 5, 2021. The United re-Fresh Experience, a series of ten events taking place throughout the month of January will guide the industry through business strategies and objectives to meet the needs of our new reality.

“Despite the trials and tribulations across our supply chain in 2020, we’re all ready to turn the corner into brighter days,” said Tom Stenzel, President & CEO of United Fresh. “The new United re-Fresh Experience will help companies and teams build a stronger future and explore what new and innovative opportunities lie ahead in 2021.”

Ten thought-provoking sessions will bring together peers across the industry. Each curated experience has been developed to be able to learn from experts, but then also engage eachother immediately in peer-to-peer break-out discussions.

“As the co-chair of the United re-Fresh Experience Advisory Committee, I can attest that our association once again has developed an experience that will help set you and your business on the right course in the new year,” said Kristen Reid, Executive Vice President, MIXTEC Group. “My favorite part of the re-Fresh Experience is how interactive it is going to be. Reconnect with old friends and make some new ones while you explore and challenge responses to the presented content.”

The United re-Fresh Experience will address:

“From diversity and inclusion to food safety, shopper marketing to rebuilding restaurant and hospitality, the United re-Fresh Experience touches on our most critical topics for the new year,” said Amanda Griffin, United Fresh Vice President, Education & Program Management. “I look forward to gathering with the industry in this new and unique way, beginning next week, to advance business in a refreshed frame of mind.”

There are several ways to participate in the United re-Fresh Experience. Individuals can choose to register a-la-carte for each session at the fee of $100 per session for United Fresh members ($150 for non-members).

For a 20 percent savings, companies and individuals can purchase a United re-Fresh Experience ten-session package for $795 for United Fresh members ($1,095 for non-members). Share sessions with your peers, colleagues and teams based on content topics. Register by visiting www.unitedfresh.org.



To save even more, companies and individuals can purchase United’s annual SmartPass Education Package which includes registration to the Association’s three annual events, United re-Fresh Experience, the United Fresh Convention & Expo and the United Fresh Washington Conference. The SmartPass offers further savings, and the convenience of a single registration for multi-event access.

For more about the United re-Fresh Experience, contact Amanda Griffin, United Fresh Vice President, Education & Program Management at [email protected].

