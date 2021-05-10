United Fresh Releases Spring 2021 Fresh Insights for Foodservice Report

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Spring 2021 issue of United Fresh’s Fresh Insights for Foodservice is now available. Sponsored by Produce Alliance, this quarterly report highlights on-trend foodservice applications for fresh produce in restaurants, at retail, in meal kits and more.

“Spring is always an exciting time in foodservice, and this year is no exception,” said Andrew Marshall, Director of Foodservice & Foundation Partnerships, United Fresh. “Whether it’s first-of-the-season produce appearing on menus, dining al fresco with a produce-inspired cocktail, or getting a freshly prepared meal to-go or delivered to your door, the warmer months provide ample opportunities to enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables.”

The report highlights In Season spring trends, featuring creative menu applications for artichokes and strawberries, as well as yogurt and ice cream-based parfaits, which can be enjoyed with a variety of fresh fruit. Looking ahead, the “On the Horizon” section covers produce trends likely to impact foodservice this fall, spotlighting traditionally underutilized turnips and figs, as well as ever-popular pasta dishes, such as the recent social media sensation baked feta pasta, starring fresh tomatoes.

Additionally, this quarter’s “Chain Report” explores the latest national account introductions, featuring blueberries, jalapenos and pineapple, while the “Kids’ Table” section calls attention to carrots and how globally inspired ingredients are being featured on kids’ menus.

Finally, the “View from Above” sectionhighlights the latest research on ghost kitchens, delivery-only concepts and virtual brands, which have popped up increasingly over the past year, spurred by the pandemic. This section also includes an interview with Josh Kern, Chief Marketing Officer, SPB Hospitality, to discuss the company’s new ghost kitchen concepts and how fresh produce is being featured.

“The restaurant landscape is certainly evolving, but we know consumers still want fresh, flavorful and innovative dishes when looking to dine outside the home or bring-in delivery,” said Katie O’Connor, Marketing Manager, Produce Alliance. “Fresh produce is an essential component of any chef-designed menu, and with the creativity of this industry there are plenty of opportunities for fruits and vegetables to shine.”

To further explore the Spring report, the United Fresh Retail-Foodservice Board will host an interactive webinar on Tuesday, May 11 at 2:00 pm EDT / 11:00 am PDT. Registration for the webinar is free for United Fresh members. Visit www.unitedfresh.org to register.



This spring issue of Fresh Insights for Foodservice is available at www.unitedfresh.org and can be downloaded free of charge for United Fresh members.

For questions about the report, contact Andrew Marshall, Director of Foodservice & Foundation Partnerships, United Fresh, at amarshall@unitedfresh.org or 202-303-3407. For questions about the data or content in Fresh Insights for Foodservice, contact Jaclyn Marks, Senior Publications Specialist, Datassential, jaclyn.marks@datassential.com.

About United Fresh Produce Association

Founded in 1904, the United Fresh Produce Association brings together companies across every segment of the fresh produce supply chain, including growers, shippers, fresh-cut processors, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, foodservice operators, industry suppliers and allied associations. We empower industry leaders to shape sound government policy. We deliver the resources and expertise companies need to succeed in managing complex business and technical issues. We provide the training and development individuals need to advance their careers in produce. And, through these endeavors, we unite our industry with a common purpose – to build long-term value for our members and grow produce consumption. For more information, visit www.unitedfresh.org.