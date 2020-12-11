United Fresh’s BrandStorm Marketing Conference Goes Virtual

WASHINGTON, D.C. – United Fresh’s sixth annual BrandStorm™ event will take place online March 9-11, 2021. The signature marketing conference will gather produce marketers for strategic and tactical education, idea-sharing and innovative dialogue with peers and colleagues across the globe.

BrandStorm, a project of United Fresh’s Produce Marketing & Merchandising Council, has been developed to engage all levels of brand and marketing professionals in the produce industry looking to enhance their knowledge of marketing strategies, tools and innovations.

“As marketing strategies and opportunities continue to change, BrandStorm education grows more critical for our industry,” said Mark Munger, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at 4Earth Farms and Chair of United Fresh’s Produce Marketing & Merchandising Council. “This year, as we transition our event into a virtual environment, I’m encouraged by the growing United Fresh community who will embrace the opportunity to login for this signature conference.”

The BrandStorm agenda will rely on marketing leaders around the globe and in our own back yards to guide attendees through new digital advertising strategies, as well as tactical marketing tools for amplifying brand messaging.



A key component of the event – networking with other marketers – also will transition to the online environment where the community of attendees can grow relationships within the discipline and engage with their peers during both educational and social events.



“This event is an annual must-attend for all members of your marketing team, and this year is no exception,” said Kim St George, Vice President, Business Development, Renaissance Food Group and Vice Chair of United Fresh’s Produce Marketing & Merchandising Council. “Hosted on the heels of a global pandemic, BrandStorm is a timely opportunity to re-focus on marketing strategy.”





United Fresh members can attend BrandStorm for $495 with discounts offered to marketing teams (from the same company) at the reduced rate of $395 each when you register three or more colleagues. Non-members can attend for $695. You can register here: www.unitedfresh.org.

For more information about BrandStorm education, registration or to sponsor at the event, contact Mary Coppola, Vice President, Marketing & Communications at 202-303-3425.

About United Fresh Produce Association

Founded in 1904, the United Fresh Produce Association brings together companies across every segment of the fresh produce supply chain, including growers, shippers, fresh cut processors, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, foodservice operators, industry suppliers and allied associations. We empower industry leaders to shape sound government policy. We deliver the resources and expertise companies need to succeed in managing complex business and technical issues. We provide the training and development individuals need to advance their careers in produce. Through these endeavors, we unite our industry with a common purpose – to build long-term value for our members and grow produce consumption.