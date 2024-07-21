Urban Growers Collective (UGC) and Vitable Health Launch a New Partnership with a Company-Wide Volunteer Day

$15,000 grant from Vitable Health will help UGC continue its crucial work building accessible pathways to health through urban agriculture on Chicago’s south side

CHICAGO — Urban Growers Collective (UGC), a Black- and women-led nonprofit farm building a more just and equitable local food system in Chicago through urban agriculture, announces its new partnership with Vitable Health, which offers a direct primary care health plan designed to make high-quality concierge healthcare accessible to everyone.

In solidarity and celebration of their mutual efforts to increase access to health and wellness in Chicago’s Black and Brown communities, UGC and Vitable Health have organized a company-wide volunteer day for Thursday, July 11, at UGC’s largest farm. The South Chicago Farm has seven acres of growing space, hosts four job training and education programs, and acts as the base of operations for the Fresh Moves Mobile Market, a bus that has been converted into an affordable “produce aisle on wheels.” UGC’s Fresh Moves bus served 14,400 customers in 2023 at schools, community centers, churches and health clinics in communities with less access to nutrient-dense and culturally affirming produce.

In addition to providing hands-on support on July 11, Vitable Health awarded UGC with a $15,000 grant to support their vital work in urban agriculture in Chicago. Joseph Kitonga, founder and CEO of Vitable, shared his excitement for the partnership, saying, “Vitable is built around a powerful mission: To increase the life expectancy of our members by at least 5 years. This isn’t something we’re able to tackle with healthcare access alone. That is why we partner with community-led initiatives, like UGC, to address additional Social Determinants of Health within our populations. Together, we’re able to form deeper bonds with those we serve and address their health in a more holistic and lasting approach.”

Erika Allen, CEO of Urban Growers Collective (UGC), also shared, “On behalf of UGC, we are deeply appreciative and grateful for this collaboration with Vitable Health and their mission to support hourly workers and the uninsured to wellness. We look forward to deepening our partnership through Vitable’s service providers and hosting free pop-up health clinics at our South Chicago farm stand and our Fresh Moves Health Fairs. Vitable’s approach leads a new pathway that encourages collaborations between the healthcare system and local food-system sectors to support public health and wellness in our communities.”

About Urban Growers Collective:

Urban Growers Collective (UGC) is a Black woman-led 501(c)3 nonprofit based in Chicago. Rooted in growing food, UGC cultivates nourishing environments which support health, economic development, healing and creativity through urban agriculture. UGC addresses inequity and structural racism that exist in communities of color and throughout the food system using urban agriculture as their tool and method. For more information, including opportunities to purchase our produce or volunteer, visit urbangrowerscollective.org.

About Vitable Health:

Vitable is an enhanced Direct Primary Care health benefit for employers of hourly workers. Delivering easy access to high-quality primary care and mental health coverage to under- and uninsured American workforce. Vitable membership includes in-home and virtual primary care visits, free prescriptions, labs, and mental health programs with no out-of-pocket cost for the members. For more information, visit vitablehealth.com.