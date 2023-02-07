USApple Announces 2023 NextGen Apple Fellowship Class

Falls Church, Va. — The U.S. Apple Association today announced the 2023 class of its emerging leader program, the NextGen Apple Fellowship. Six fellows from across the country have been chosen to participate in the 2023 class. In its second year, the program focuses on providing fellows with professional and leadership development, one-on-one mentoring, hands-on advocacy and community engagement.

The 2023 NextGen Apple Fellows include:

• Kostas Batziakas

Senior Scientist/Technical Project Manager

Crunch Pak (Washington)

• Ely Giroux

Production Manager

Chazy Orchards (New York)

• Emily Kropf

Associate Crop Insurance Specialist

GreenStone Farm Credit Services (Michigan)

• Aimee Peters

Business Development Manager, West Coast

First Fruits Farm (Washington)

• Jesus Rodriguez

Horticulturalist/Assistant Area Manager

Washington Fruit and Produce Company (Washington)

• Jennie Strong

Communications and Outreach Specialist

Washington Apple Commission (Washington)

“Following an extensive interview process with applicants from across the country, we are excited to name the 2023 class of the NextGen Apple Fellowship,” said USApple Board Member and Chair of the NextGen Advisory Committee Elizabeth Pauls of Wittenbach Orchards in Michigan. “Each of the fellows was chosen because of their distinguished work in the apple sector, their tremendous potential, and their enthusiasm for the fellowship. USApple is excited for this class of individuals who come from diverse careers in the apple industry and balance one another with a vast collection of strengths and expertise.”

The 2023 NextGen Apple Fellowship will have its kickoff meeting in Washington, D.C., March 14-17, in conjunction with USApple’s Capitol Hill Day. The program runs through December 2023. To learn more about the fellowship, click here.