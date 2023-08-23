USDA Amending the Federal Marketing Order for California Walnuts

USDA AMS Produce August 23, 2023

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that producers of walnuts grown in California voted for six amendments to the federal marketing order regulating the handling of walnuts grown in California.

The amendments will eliminate mandatory inspection and certification of inshell and shelled walnuts, and of shelled walnuts for processing; create a new mechanism for determining and collecting handler assessments; add authority to charge interest for late payments; establish an assessment rate of $0.0125 per inshell pound of walnuts; expand the definition of “to handle” to include “receive;” and remove volume control authority. Other parts of the marketing order will also be modified to allow the amendments to be effective.

The amendments were supported by more than two-thirds of the growers voting in the referendum, or by those representing at least two-thirds of the volume of walnuts grown by those voting in the referendum.

The final rule for these amendments was published in the Federal Register on Aug. 21, 2023. The amendments will become effective on Sept. 20, 2023.

More information about the marketing order is available on the 984 California Walnuts webpage on AMS’s website. Information about federal marketing orders is available on AMS’s Marketing Orders and Agreements webpage or by contacting the Market Development Division at (202) 720-8085.

Authorized by the Agricultural Marketing Agreement Act of 1937, marketing orders are industry-driven programs that help producers and handlers achieve marketing success by leveraging their own funds to design and execute programs that they would not be able to do individually. AMS provides oversight to fruit vegetable and specialty crops marketing orders to ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

North American Meat Institute Issues Statement on USDA Investigation into Beef Markets Following Extreme Events

North American Meat Institute Meat & Poultry July 22, 2020

The North American Meat Institute today released the following statement about a USDA investigation into beef price margins. The report, which identifies no wrong-doing, affirms that two extreme and unforeseen events affected beef markets. The first event was an August 2019 fire at Tyson Foods’ Holcomb, Kansas, beef plant, and the second is the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dairy

USDA Announces Improvements to the Dairy Safety Net and New Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program

USDA Dairy August 19, 2021

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced the details of the Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program as part of meetings with farmers and a tour of farms with Senator Leahy. In June, Secretary Vilsack committed to providing additional pandemic assistance for dairy farmers in an exchange at a hearing with Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Leahy.