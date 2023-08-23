Bowery Announces Latest Addition to Farmer’s Selection Line with Limited-Edition Baby Bok Choy 

The bright crunch and earthy finish of Bowery Bok Choy is the latest next-generation green from Bowery’s innovative Farmer’s Selection platform

NEW YORK, NY — Bowery, the largest U.S. vertical farming company serving over 2,000 grocery stores and major e-commerce platforms, today announces the expansion of its Farmer’s Selection line with a limited-release of Bowery Bok Choy. While Bok Choy is traditionally grown in whole heads, Bowery is excited to launch a baby Bok Choy with tender leaves and crunchy, juicy stalks. This zero-pesticide, no-need-to-wash baby Bok Choy is now available via FreshDirect in the New York City Metro Area.

Bowery is securing the future of food by growing smarter. Bok Choy is the latest addition to the company’s Farmer’s Selection line, which showcases the innovative work of Bowery’s agricultural scientists. Farmer’s Selection greens include the wildly popular Mustard Frills, currently available year-round at Whole Foods Market and via FreshDirect, as well as prior limited-release greens like Baby Rabe, Green Sorrel, and Dandelion Greens. Bowery Bok Choy, ideal both for salads or wilting during cooking, offers consumers the opportunity to discover a brand new expression of Bok Choy.

“The potential for growing indoors to push boundaries of flavor, texture, and creativity is spotlighted with the launch of Bowery Bok Choy,” said Susan MacIsaac, Head of Agricultural Science, Bowery. “Controlled indoor environments, operating outside of weather and climate constraints, are not only essential for building a future of reliable, fresh, nutrient-rich food, but can also grow delicious, repertoire-expanding produce that connects with home cooks along the way.”

For the first time, Bowery is launching its latest Farmer’s Selection green with a shop-by-recipe component via FreshDirect. A Bok Choy and Shrimp Stir Fry 15-minute recipe created by Chef Aarthi Sampath offers a fast and healthy dinner that showcases Bowery’s bright, crunchy, and seriously juicy Bok Choy. Bowery Bok Choy will launch in a 3 oz. clamshell with a peel-and-reseal lid in the New York City Metro Area, including southern Connecticut, the Hamptons, and the Jersey Shore.

“We value how Bowery continues to push the boundaries of what produce could and should be,” said Mary Mitchell, Category Manager, Produce, FreshDirect. “With Farmer’s Selection, Bowery is bringing a sense of discovery often associated with the farmer’s market to the FreshDirect shopper and providing inspiration for home cooks with greens like baby Bok Choy at the same time.”

Bowery continues to reimagine the entire fresh food supply chain to be smarter, safer, and more sustainable. In addition to Bok Choy, Bowery’s broadening product portfolio includes its recently introduced Spinach, a pesticide-free alternative to one of the “dirty dozen” of pesticide-intensive traditionally grown crops, and the expansion of its salad kits with a new sesame ginger flavor. A 2023 rebrand features a fresh creative expression across website design, product packaging, and advertising including unexpected mediums like streaming video platforms.

As the company continues to grow more with less, it has increased its retail footprint by over 19x between 2020 and 2023. Bowery’s farms are powered by 100% renewable energy and the company continues to report industry-leading energy efficiency gains, including improving the energy efficiency of farm production by 35% in the last year. Wherever food is needed, Bowery can grow it.

About Bowery

Bowery, the largest vertical farming company in the United States, designs and builds smart indoor environments to reimagine the future of food. Through its network of smart indoor farms and proprietary end-to-end technology, Bowery is transforming the entire fresh food supply chain to be smarter, safer, and more sustainable. Bowery’s farms are 100x+ more productive than traditional agriculture while using a fraction of the resources – all enabled by leading-edge technology.

Bowery is scaling quickly with five farms in operation, including a state-of-the-art R&D and innovation farms for pioneering indoor Agriculture Science, and two commercial farms under development that will more than double the company’s total production. Bowery’s brand has been in the market since 2016 and is currently sold in over 2,000 locations including Whole Foods, Ahold Delhaize, Amazon, Safeway/Albertsons, and Walmart.

Bowery is backed by tech and agriculture industry leaders with $647M in equity and debt raised from investors including Fidelity, Temasek, Google Ventures, KKR, General Catalyst, GGV Capital, First Round Capital, and individuals including Jeff Wilke, Tom Colicchio, José Andrés, and David Barber of Blue Hill.