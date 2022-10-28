Vanguard Launches Global Retailer Marketing Toolkit

ISSAQUAH, WA – Global produce leader Vanguard International is excited to share the launch of their Digital Retailer Kit.

In one easy download customers will access a wide range of high-quality digital and print-ready content and all the latest information on the Vanguard International Group.

“We are always looking for continued opportunities to support our customers and retailers, and it was with that intention that led to the creation of the Vanguard Retailer Kit,” shared Dirk Winkelmann, President Vanguard Direct.

“The kit is a turnkey marketing and sales asset for leading global retailers who are committed to bringing the finest produce to their customers.”

A tailored kit has been created for both Vanguard International and Vanguard Direct customers.

Included in the retailer kit is a high-quality selection of socially shareable content, from Instagram story-ready pairing videos, hero fruit imagery, and clickable wall posts. These free-to-use images provide a great collection of assets for digital and in person engagement with key audiences.

Click here to download your Vanguard International (all produce) kit today.*

Click here to download your Vanguard Direct (grapes) kit today.*

*Please note – we packed a lot into this kit, so be patient when you hit download as it may take a few minutes to complete.

About Vanguard

Founded in 1991, Vanguard International has been marketing and selling fresh fruits and vegetables in Asia and the Middle East for over 30 years, operating offices internationally in Chile, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Peru, Spain, Taiwan, South Africa, and the United States. www.vanguardteam.com