JOH Adds EVP, Account Managers

JOH Welcomes Frank Tuma to the Great Lakes Region as Executive Vice President

Billerica, MA – JOH is proud to announce that Frank Tuma has accepted the position of Executive Vice President of the Great Lakes Region.

Frank has a long and successful track record of building businesses in the region. Frank began his career in 1990 as a retail rep in Wisconsin. He grew to be an Account Executive and Regional Manager before starting his own company, Retail Specialist, in 1999. In 2009, Frank entered into a joint venture with Impact Sales.

“We are thrilled that Frank has joined the JOH family,” said Matt O’Hare, President & COO. “We have admired him as a competitor and industry friend for over 20 years. Frank brings an incredible amount of passion, energy, knowledge and experience to this growing region. Welcome to the team!”

This is an exciting time for JOH and our OSMG Partners. We have strengthened our position in the upper Midwest with our continued drive for service excellence with our clients and customers.

In early November, Frank will begin leading our teams in the Minneapolis, Wisconsin, Dakotas and Chicago markets. In the meantime, if you have any questions, please contact John Saidnawey, CEO, jsaidnawey@johare.com; Matt O’Hare, President & COO, mohare@johare.com; or Greg Reed, Regional Director Great Lakes Region, greed@johare.com.

JOH Welcomes Joshua Hartwell to the New England Division as an Account Manager

Billerica, MA – We are pleased to announce that Joshua (Josh) Hartwell has joined the JOH team as an Account Manager in the New England market.

Josh has been in various roles during his 26-year tenure in the food industry. From sales and marketing to manufacturing, account management and developing private label and pioneering upstart brands, he has successfully built client and peer relationships to drive sales and achieve targeted goals.

“We are thrilled to welcome Josh to our team,” said Gerry Castignetti, EVP, Sales Manager, Grocery, Frozen & Dairy Division. “Throughout his career, he has had incredible successes. I’m excited to see what we’re able to do together with our clients and customers. Welcome to the team!

In his spare time, Josh and his wife, Kim, enjoy cheering on their three children at soccer, lacrosse, and ice hockey. Josh can be reached at jhartwell@johare.com.

JOH Welcomes Lori Neitzel to the Great Lakes Division as an Account Manager

We are pleased to announce that Lori Neitzel has joined the Great Lakes team as an Account Manager in the Chicago/Wisconsin market.

Lori is a food-industry veteran with more than 26 years of experience overseeing customer accounts in the Mid-West. She has experience managing large budgets, analyzing processes and procedures, adapting and executing plans to exceed client and customer expectations, and growing sales.

“Lori will be an invaluable member of our Great Lakes team,” said Greg Reed, Regional Director, Great Lakes Division. “She brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in the food business and has established many great relationships over the years. Welcome to the JOH family!”

In her spare time, Lori and her husband, David, enjoy traveling, cooking, spending time at their lake house and cheering on any University of Wisconsin-Madison sports teams (where her two children go to school). Lori can be reached at lneitzel@johare.com.

About JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr. and is now one of the strongest independent food brokers with 17 offices and strategic partnerships across the United States. JOH currently has over 500 employees and represents more than 400 clients. For more information, please visit www.johare.com