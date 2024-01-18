Veg-Fresh Farms Bolsters Expertise with New Hires Ramon Angel and David Solis

Corona, CA – Veg-Fresh Farms, a leading family-run agribusiness, proudly announces the addition of two seasoned professionals, Ramon Angel and David Solis, to its expanding team.

Ramon Angel

Ramon Angel, an accomplished professional with more than a decade of experience in the produce industry, brings a wealth of expertise from companies like Fresh Express Salads and Andrew & Williamson Fresh Produce. His impactful journey in the berry category thrived during his tenure at Plan Berries and Central West Produce.

Ramon’s role will focus on expanding the berry program at Veg-Fresh Farms, encompassing both grower relations and retail sales. His expertise will play a pivotal role in further developing and enhancing the Crystal Cove Berry Brand.

Apart from his professional achievements, Ramon is a proud USMC Combat Veteran and a dedicated husband and father to two beautiful children, Ethan 3 years and Evelyn 1 year. On weekends, he enjoys fishing in the Pacific Ocean.

David Solis

Since 2000, David Solis has been a driving force in the produce industry, with a proven track record at companies like Interfresh Inc., US Foods, Hardies Fruit & Veg, and Dulcinea Farms. David specializes in both fresh and fresh cut produce, focusing on expanding market share in the foodservice sector.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, David celebrates a 33-year marriage with his wife Carolyn and is blessed with four boys, two girls, and a one-year-old granddaughter. Notably, four years ago, he discovered his biological family through 23andMe, reconnecting with his father, siblings, and numerous cousins.

Mark Widder, General Partner, “We could not be more excited to have these two talented individuals join our team. Ramon and David bring a wealth of experience and dedication to Veg-Fresh Farms. We eagerly anticipate their contributions and look forward to their continued success with us.”

About Veg-Fresh Farms:

Veg-Fresh Farms, a trusted family-run agribusiness, supplies fresh produce and fresh cut produce to national food service chains and retailers. Operating under multiple brands, including Veg-Fresh Farms, Crystal Cove Berry Farms, Pure Citrus, Sweet King, On Flavor, and Good Life Organic, the company is renowned for its commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation in the fresh produce industry.