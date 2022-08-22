Village Farms Fresh Donates to Help Uvalde Families

Village Farms Fresh today announced that it has made a $10,000 contribution to support the victims of the Uvalde, Texas tragedy. A donation effort was organized by company employees to support the Uvalde community in the great state of Texas because it is also where Village Farms Fresh greenhouse farms are located. Village Farms’ employees throughout the US contributed as a sign of unity with their Texas-based teams. The contribution has been directed towards a local fundraising effort, st 22Spirit of Giving Fund, a nonprofit established by one of the company’s Texas-based retail partners, H-E-B.

Michael DeGiglio, President & CEO, Village Farms International noted that H-E-B’s Spirit of Giving Fund was a natural partner for the company wide fund-raising effort, “We admire H-E-B’s swift response to help the Uvalde community and are pleased to support the efforts of the Spirit of Giving Fund. We deeply appreciate our mutual partnership we have nurtured for more than 25 years together in the great state of Texas, even more so in the wake of this horrific tragedy where it has come so close to home for us.”

DeGiglio added, “I am particularly touched that our Texas-based Village Farms Fresh greenhouse team are prominent among the contributors. Many in our company call Texas home and this tragedy has been profoundly heartfelt for us as a company.”

Ben Ferreira, Business Development Manager for H-E-B also added, “We are proud to work with an organization like Village Farms that shares our values and our concern and care for our communities here in Texas.”

